DSE Opens Discounted Early Registration For Past Attendees

July 9, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Business events company Questex has now opened what it calls Exclusive Loyalty Registration for its Digital Signage Experience (DSE) show and conference, set to run Dec.7-10 in Las Vegas.

The loyalty deal is aimed at past attendees and involves a healthy discount on All-Access or Conference Passes, or a free Expo Hall Pass.

People can register with the code ALUMNI. The deal expires end of day, July 15.

I had another peek at the exhibitor list and it continues to be quite a small show (like in the 20s for vendor stands), but DSE runs side-by-side with another much larger Questex show, LDI, which has numerous exhibitors with parallel tech, like LED displays. That show is focused on the live events business.

As noted many times, the industry wants and needs a gathering for its “people” that is just about digital signage. The invidis event in Munich does that nicely for Europe, but InfoComm in the U.S. is a pro AV catch-all show that includes digital signage, but doesn’t exist for the sector. You can go to a networking event there and meet all kinds of people who have zero involvement in signage (like audio people).

For that reason, I suspect a lot of people will go to DSE anyway, for the education and networking, and not worry too much about the size of the exhibit hall.

For readers wondering about the annual DSE mixer that Sixteen:Nine has put on forever, I’m not doing one this year. I’d have to miss my grandson’s third birthday to get to Vegas in time to pull things together, and little Beau gets absolute priority. Sorry. Bryan Meszaros is doing an XUSC event, so you’ll be fine!

There WILL be a mixer at ISE. I have TWO sponsor slots left – just two – so hit me up if your company wants one.