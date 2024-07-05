Nordics CMS Software M&A: Sweden’s PLAYipp Acquires Norway’s Databeat

July 5, 2024 by Dave Haynes

A pair of small to mid-sized digital signage software providers in the Nordics region have consolidated, with Sweden’s PLAYipp acquiring Databeat, a software provider based in Norway.

The M&A activity is backed by PLAYipp’s “software growth investor” Monterro.

From PR:

This strategic partnership marks a milestone in PLAYipp’s growth mission, enhancing our capacity to deliver superior solutions and services to our partners and customers in an international market. This acquisition aligns with PLAYipp’s strategy of international expansion and commitment to becoming a dominant player in the Digital Signage market. By integrating Databeat’s robust technology, customer and partner base, PLAYipp is positioned to offer unparalleled value and innovative services to a broader audience.

“This acquisition is a clear demonstration of our commitment to growth and innovation. Together, we will provide our customers with even more powerful and comprehensive digital signage solutions,” says Henrik Mazzanti, CEO of PLAYipp.

“Joining forces with PLAYipp is a natural progression for Databeat. Our shared vision and combined expertise will enable us to better serve our customers and expand our reach in the digital signage market,” says Øyvind Andhøy, CEO at Databeat, which is in Oslo.

PLAYipp is in Gavle, a couple of hours drive north of Stockholm. The company has been around since 2006 and says it has about 3,000 customers, a lot of that in workplace and education.