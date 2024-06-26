Velasea Partners With Industrial PC Maker Cincoze On PCs Built To Handle Weather Extremes

June 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

I don’t write much about technology and distribution partnerships because those announcements are endless and are usually interesting only to the companies making the arrangements, but a tie-up between a couple of specialty computer manufacturers is notable because of a curious factor – the weather.

The Las Vegas-area OEM systems builder Velasea, which started moving into the digital signage and pro AV communities when it hired industry vet Kevin Cosbey, has announced what is billed as a strategic partnership with Cincoze, a Taiwanese company which designs and builds systems oriented to demanding industrial jobs.

Industrial PCs aren’t necessarily what digital signage people think about for screen projects, but where this plays is for use-cases like outdoor displays for DOOH advertising, drive-thrus and “retail automation kiosks” – because Cincoze has hardware that can run a crazily-wide range of temperatures: -40° to 70°c (or -40° to 158°F for people who go cross-eyed looking at metric).

If it’s not obvious, running outdoor screen networks in conditions that can vary from bone-chilling in January in Minnesota to 120+ F in Phoenix in July is a challenge, particularly if the hardware is not rated for those extremes.

From PR:

Cincoze Industrial PCs are recognized for their robustness, reliability, and adaptability, making them ideal for challenging environments. By integrating Cincoze’s advanced technology, Velasea will deliver high-performance solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of sectors such as manufacturing, railway, in-vehicle, warehouse & logistics, energy, and security & surveillance.

The partnership will leverage Velasea’s extensive experience in OEM services and solutions, ensuring that Cincoze Industrial PCs are built to the highest standards and customized to meet the unique demands of various industrial applications. These rugged, reliable PCs are designed to operate seamlessly in harsh environments, offering unparalleled performance and longevity.