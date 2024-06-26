Uniguest Expands EPOS Support As Its Tripleplay CMS Gets Headless

June 26, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Nashville-based Uniguest is going down the platform/headless path with its venue-focused CMS software Tripleplay, tying it directly in with a variety of Electronic Point of Sale (EPOS) systems to streamline menu updates for food services.

The company has announced integrations for its IPTV and digital signage CMS for users of Venue Next, Shift 4, Kappture, and Cheq – enabling food services operators to sync changes in the EPOS system – the most obvious one being price – to the menu displays … without having to go into the CMS and duplicate efforts.

These integrations, says PR, allow the Tripleplay software to be used as a headless CMS, saving valuable user time as menu information only needs to be managed in a single place.