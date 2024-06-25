PRN Plans 100+ New Retail Media Networks Jobs In Owner STRATACACHE’s HQ City

June 25, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Premier Retail Networks (PRN) says it will be creating more than 100 jobs by opening a new “Sales Center of Excellence” that will be geared to rolling out and supporting in-store retail media networks in the U.S. and globally.

The PRN Sales Center will be located in downtown Dayton, OH, which also happens to be the head office territory of STRATACACHE, which owns PRN and several other retail-centric tech companies, including Scala.

The sales center is in one of the office buildings owned by STRATACACHE and its owner/CEO Chris Riegel, within sight of what is called STRATACACHE Tower.

From PR:

The PRN Sales Center will grow in the Premier Building at 110 N. Main and deliver expertise that covers a full scope of in-store retail media, including in-store digital networks, programmatic retargeting, streaming/CTV, mobile and digital out of home. While many retailers have mature online retail media platforms, in-store digital and CTV opportunities are extremely high-growth, high-margin areas for retailer expansion. The PRN Sales Center will help retailers and global brands reach customers in new ways and generate high-value audiences to monetize those impressions.

“Retail media networks have been dominating conversations among major brands and retailers, and this is an area where PRN has a proven record of excellence in delivering in-store strategy and execution,” says Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. “The new Sales Center will elevate PRN’s ability to fully align retailer and brand needs, delivering new in-store revenue streams for retailers and more personalized, targeted, and measurable in-store messaging and promotion for brands. Global brands and retailers are struggling with the transparency and efficacy of programmatic ad tech in the store. PRN provides the people and services necessary to directly overcome those challenges and ensure successful, attributable audience conversions all the way through the transaction.”

The Sales Center will create more than 100 new tech jobs in downtown Dayton. As part of the STRATACACHE Digital City agenda, attracting STEM-savvy talent in data science, advanced sensors, digital display and complex network operations to the area is a key initiative. PRN will be actively recruiting data scientists, retail media sales professionals, strategic agency specialists and CPG/FMCG ambassadors as part of this launch.

“Continuing to expand and evolve the Dayton tech ecosystem is critical for the growth of the local economy,” says Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. “We’re committed to a continuous growth of not only our digital media businesses, but also our investment in the Dayton community.”

What could be attractive to some of the people who might be lured to these jobs, perhaps coming from elsewhere, are housing prices. You can still buy a house for sub $200,000 (the median is $189K) in Dayton. The economy in the city isn’t doing all that bad, it seems, with unemployment at around 5%.

Dayton office properties are also affordable, in relative terms. Riegel bought a new-ish 18-floor office tower that will house the sales center late last year for a locally-reported $5.5 million. That money would get you a nice brownstone townhouse in New York or a classic house in Pacific Heights in San Francisco.