New Streaming Curated Curated Digital Art Service Vieunite Pro Also Enables Workplace Messaging

June 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There have been several companies that have popped up offering subscription content services focused on digital artworks to be used on commercial displays – as one-offs or part of the mix in digital signage networks – but a newly launched service out of the UK blends curated artwork, screens optimized for display art, and a CMS that can run the art but also handle things like workplace communications.

The service – called Vieunite Pro – is the evolved business product side of the Vieunite subsidiary developed by the Birmingham-based specialty display manufacturer Allsee Technologies. Vieunite is the business version of Vieunite, which from what I can tell is aimed at the residential market.

The Pro version, says PR, involves:

Textura Pro Digital Canvas: An advanced display that replicates the intricate textures and details of traditional artwork, providing a visually captivating experience.

An advanced display that replicates the intricate textures and details of traditional artwork, providing a visually captivating experience. Expertly Curated Artwork: A collection of high-quality artworks from some of the world’s best galleries curated by renowned cultural experts, ensuring a rich and diverse selection.

A collection of high-quality artworks from some of the world’s best galleries curated by renowned cultural experts, ensuring a rich and diverse selection. Vieunite Pro Portal: A powerful, user-friendly CMS that allows seamless management and scheduling of content, enhancing both customer engagement and internal communication.

“Traditional digital signage has become so commonplace that it often fails to capture attention in some settings,” says Vieunite founder Dr. Baoli Zhao. “Vieunite Pro bridges this gap by combining stunning visual art with practical business messaging, creating an immersive experience that captivates audiences and makes communication more effective.”

How a display on a wall in a hallway or cafe is an “immersive experience” entirely escapes me, but the premise of multi-tasking digital art displays to also do workplace comunications is kind of interesting.

Key Features and Benefits

Captivating Audiences: The texture-accurate display technology ensures that every piece of art is rendered with stunning realism, creating an immersive experience that captures the attention of viewers.

The texture-accurate display technology ensures that every piece of art is rendered with stunning realism, creating an immersive experience that captures the attention of viewers. Seamless Messaging: Once the audience’s attention is secured through captivating artwork, businesses can seamlessly deliver promotional content, brand messages, and other important communications.

Once the audience’s attention is secured through captivating artwork, businesses can seamlessly deliver promotional content, brand messages, and other important communications. Enhanced Employee Engagement: Vieunite Pro is also designed to foster a more inclusive and inspiring work environment by displaying team photos, event highlights, and curated art pieces, thus boosting employee morale and satisfaction.

Vieunite Pro is also designed to foster a more inclusive and inspiring work environment by displaying team photos, event highlights, and curated art pieces, thus boosting employee morale and satisfaction. User-Friendly Management: The Vieunite Pro Portal offers comprehensive control over the content displayed on the Textura Pro canvas. Users can create digital art playlists, schedule content, adjust settings, and monitor analytics with ease, managing entire networks of displays from a single interface.

The Vieunite Pro Portal offers comprehensive control over the content displayed on the Textura Pro canvas. Users can create digital art playlists, schedule content, adjust settings, and monitor analytics with ease, managing entire networks of displays from a single interface. Curated Collections: Under the guidance of Dr Benedict Carpenter van Barthold, Cultural Director at Vieunite, the curated collections offer a diverse selection of artworks categorised by style, industry, mood, and theme. We have developed partnerships with world-renowned galleries such as National Galleries of Scotland, RBSA Gallery, Art Institute of Chicago, Central St. Martins and Estorick Collection of Modern Italian Art.

The displays come with handcrafted wooden frames in a variety of finishes, so they can match with workplace decor. The displays are sold and bundled with different subscription plans.