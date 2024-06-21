MLB Team Uses Faux Windows Errors Messages On Stadium Screens To Amplify Fan Support

June 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

There have been seemingly endless tales of digital signage networks with screens showing the dreaded Windows blue screen of death or pop-up notifications for things like outdated licenses, but the pro baseball team in the home city of Microsoft did a nice job recently of trolling and then whipping up local fans with a faux set of error messages on stadium displays – including the giant replay board in the outfield of Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

The Seattle Mariners, behind in the score in a recent home game, launched a sequence on screens around the venue that made it seem like a Windows-driven show control and messaging system was having a bad Windows day.

The operators appeared to scramble, rebooting Windows and launching other Microsoft productivity applications to seemingly make do with what WAS working.

Very clever.