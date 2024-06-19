Industry Wake-up Call: Audio From Digital Signage Summit Europe 2024, With Florian and Stefan From Invidis

I managed to talk the AV team running the main conference room at the recent Digital Signage Summit in Munich to give me the audio off the board for three of the sessions I either moderated or spoke on.

The third of three that I did was an unscripted chat with conference hosts Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker, of invidis, that was billed as a Wake-Up Call for the Digital Signage Industry, and the three of us raised a series of issues that don’t get enough attention and work.

My big ones are, as always, having to deal with all the day to day BS put out by marketers, and related to that, the terrible job many to most of the marketers and business communicators do in this sector. Florian and Stefan get into other important topics.

It all sounds serious, but we tried to make it a fun, worthwhile 30 minutes.

Subscribe from wherever you pick up new podcasts.

No transcript, sorry!