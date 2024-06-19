Bee Swarm Sets Up Home On Football Stadium’s LED Perimeter Display

June 19, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Here’s another curious story about LED ribbon boards that run messaging along the touchlines of football (soccer) matches. Yesterday it was a board surviving a head butt from a top French player at the Euros, and now a swarm of bees at another stadium hosting Euros games.

A swarm set up home on the end of a perimeter display at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, the day before host Germany’s second match of the men’s European Championship.

The bees were collected well before the match and taken away by a beekeeper. I would not want to be the tech who was perhaps asked to have a look at the unit to ensure there were no lingering buzzers setting up house inside the enclosure.

Photo from Stuttgart’s fire department.