Mixer Day At InfoComm!

June 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The big digital signage industry mixer is tonight. Here are the basics you need to know:

At 6:15, I will moderate a fun 30 minute panel with three industry vets, chatting about what new and interesting at the show, and trends.

The panelists, all event sponsors, are:

If you are registered for the mixer, you are registered for this session – which will run, I believe, towards the back of the venue, which is in the Palazzo resort complex. Give yourself some extra time to find the place, as anyone who has been to a Vegas mega-resort knows the only thing that’s easy to find is the casino floor. At least it is not Caesars, where getting hopelessly lost is a given once you walk in.

See you there!

