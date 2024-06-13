Mixer Day At InfoComm!

June 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The big digital signage industry mixer is tonight. Here are the basics you need to know:

You need a ticket. We have a hard cap on numbers, so walk-ups are not workable

We sold out in two hours, which was a surprise, not a plan or plot. We are so sorry if you missed the window, but thought the tickets would go in two days.

The easiest way to get to the darts-themed venue is up the escalators from the street corner of the Strip and Sands, into the Palazzo, up another short escalator inside, and then it is on the right.

We will have two check-in kiosks that will locate your name, print a label, which you can then attach to a badge and lanyard.

Doors open at 6.

At 6:15, I will moderate a fun 30 minute panel with three industry vets, chatting about what new and interesting at the show, and trends.

The panelists, all event sponsors, are:

Sebastian Kryh, CEO of Swedish software firm Dise, who can offer an overseas point of view;

IV Dickson, Chief Innovation Officer at SageNet, who has been in this sector forever and comes to shows like InfoComm looking for innovation;

George Pappas, the very unfiltered, deeply experienced CEO of i5LED, who will give the straight goods on LED and the endless blizzard of acronyms associated with that tech.

If you are registered for the mixer, you are registered for this session – which will run, I believe, towards the back of the venue, which is in the Palazzo resort complex. Give yourself some extra time to find the place, as anyone who has been to a Vegas mega-resort knows the only thing that’s easy to find is the casino floor. At least it is not Caesars, where getting hopelessly lost is a given once you walk in.

See you there!