SignageOS Continues To Broaden Supported Software And Hardware, Adding ChromeOS Integration

June 10, 2024 by Dave Haynes

SignageOS has added full support for Google ChromeOS and ChromeOS Flex operating systems to the vast range of hardware platforms and operating systems covered off by the Prague-based company, which focuses on middleware and device management solutions for digital signage.

SignageOS says its support for ChromeOS integrates seamlessly with the Google Workspace API, allowing compatibility across the Google ecosystem and making deployment easy. A key advantage is how it allows, it says, organizations to continue to use familiar tools and workflows, such as bulk provisioning.

A big part of the ChromeOS pitch is device management, and SignageOS says its integration extends Chrome Device Management with advanced digital signage-specific features. For example, the Power Scheduling tool allows users to set power on and off schedules for displays connected to ChromeOS-based players.

In addition, ChromeOS support includes direct control of connected displays, managing brightness, input sources, volume and other settings. According to SignageOS, users benefit from a unified platform for managing ChromeOS devices and other hardware through a single interface.

“We are excited to be able to equip ChromeOS with advanced, digital signage-specific features that provide our users with unprecedented flexibility and control. This integration enables organizations to seamlessly manage their digital signage devices with the power and simplicity of ChromeOS, increasing operational efficiency and getting greater value from their digital signage investments,” says Lukas Danek, Chief Product Officer of SignageOS.

The company has, separately, announced the launch of what it calls Universal Remote Desktop feature – which allows users to open remote desktop sessions on a diverse range of operating systems, including Windows, Linux, Android, BrightSign, and Tizen, with more platforms on the horizon.

With our latest feature, signageOS users gain remote control and configuration capabilities, vastly improving the management of diverse displays. Integrated seamlessly into our platform, we offer a programmatic approach to Remote Desktop, empowering users to script sessions and execute actions at scale via a REST API. Whether it’s setting up a new device or troubleshooting an existing one, Universal Remote Desktop provides an intuitive interface for real-time interaction without physical access. This reduces reliance on on-site technical support, resulting in significant time and cost savings.