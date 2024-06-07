Spectrio Plans Big Presence For InfoComm In Las Vegas, Both On Trade Show Floor And For Social Events

June 7, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Spectrio has a big presence planned at InfoComm next week in Las Vegas, taking customers and business partners through an exhibit hall stand filled with the latest digital signage and experiential retail technologies, and sponsoring several of the most in-demand social events during what is North America’s largest pro AV trade show.

From PR:

Spectrio will be talking about solutions that drive both special and everyday messaging across a variety of use-cases and vertical markets, as well as technologies such as anonymous on-premise analytics and proximity marketing that characterize the installed spaces and optimize performance.

At the Spectrio stand, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall at booth W3077, Spectrio will give visitors a first look at new in-store retail media network solutions that can add programmatic driven advertisement content on your digital signage, overhead music, and even your local WiFi portal. In-Store Retail Media Network solutions let you create a branded in-store digital channel to inform, educate, entertain, and now, monetize.

Recent product launches and enhancements have included technologies that better manage and drive a variety of menu display scenarios, provide tailor-made content libraries and integrate with workplace collaboration platforms like Zoom. Along with technology demonstrations and discussions, the Spectrio team is sponsoring several of the highest profile events at InfoComm involving the North American and global digital signage communities:

June 11 th – Velasea & Snap Install’s First Annual Golf Tournament . Spectrio is platinum sponsor of the sold out event;

June 12 th – Peerless-AV Partner Palooza Music Festival . Spectrio is a Diamond Sponsor of the hyper-popular, invite-only late evening event;

June 13 th – Buzz & Bullseyes Digital Signage Industry Mixer . The sold out networking event is co-hosted by Experience United Social Club and Sixteen:Nine, the industry’s most widely read and respected publication, which is owned by Spectrio.

“InfoComm is a very important week for Spectrio because of its power to attract end-users and the wide variety of AV and IT systems integrators, suppliers, service providers and consultants who are at the center of all this evolution we’re seeing in on-premise communications,” says Tamara Bebb, CEO of Spectrio. “We’ve got a great story to tell the community and we encourage everyone to stop by, or even better, schedule a time with Spectrio’s sales, partner channel or technical teams.”

Editor’s note: Sixteen:Nine is owned and published by Spectrio.