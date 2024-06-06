Sony – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

June 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is now just days away in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s been my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Profiles already up:

Finally, Japan-based consumer and pro electronics giant Sony …

Directly from SONY’s PR advancer for InfoComm 2024:

Sony Electronics will exhibit its range of professional display solutions in booth W2201 at InfoComm 2024, June 12-14, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. The company will be “Creating Connected Experiences” for attendees, partners, customers, and users through its visual solutions, imaging products, and projection offerings, highlighting how these technologies can be used in different verticals and applications. Visitors to the booth will experience how Sony’s innovations are forging meaningful connections through amplifying engagement, fostering collaboration, and keeping sustainability top of mind.

“At InfoComm 2024, Sony is doubling down on our commitment to the pro AV community – from advanced technologies to our alignment with partners, and our robust solutions portfolio optimized for a range of professional needs,” says Richard Ventura, VP Professional Display Solutions. “As we seek to entertain, engage, and inspire customers, audiences and show attendees alike, we’re creating fun and experiential ways to connect with the brand and our team on a deeper level, highlight our environmental stewardship throughout the product lifecycle, and to provide an informative platform for our growing ecosystem of partners to do the same.”

Sony’s InfoComm 2024 booth incorporates innovations in display technology, including:

Professional BRAVIA™ Display Ecosystem

From new products to evolving areas of focus, Sony is incorporating transformational developments into its InfoComm presence. Visitors will see Sony’s expansive lineup of 4K HDR BRAVIA professional displays, including the flagship 98-inch BZ53L model, the unique BZ40L series, and the introductory EZ20L series.

The BZ53L and Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) Approved BZ40L series feature the company’s extraordinary imaging capabilities and Deep Black Non-Glare technology, which offers low reflection while maintaining deep blacks, high contrast, and precise image quality. These unique additions to Sony’s portfolio address common concerns related to digital signage deployed in challenging, high ambient light, or direct lighting environments.

The EZ20L offers essential professional features including simplified pro settings for easy setup and maintenance. They accommodate simple, affordable signage in 16/7 applications with RS-232 and standard IP control, and come with built-in BRAVIA Signage Free 2.0 software, which enables standalone digital signage, without a set-top box.

Technologies and capabilities for applications and vertical markets will also be on display, including wayfinding, supported by 22 Miles, Peerless AV, and TSI Touch; auditorium solutions; conferencing and collaboration; and eSports, which will highlight Sony’s INZONE gaming gear, displays, PTZ and remote cameras, and audio, in conjunction with InfoComm Esports Live 2.0. 7thSense will provide media playback solutions within the BRAVIA Display ecosystem area of the booth.

Alliance Partners and Device Management

At the show, Sony’s Pro BRAVIAs will also be complemented by the company’s Device Management Platform (DMP), which supports large networks of Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays through device and network alerts and remote insights. DMP allows users to roll out network-wide updates or adjust device settings with organization profiles, bulk actions, and application version control – with immediacy, from virtually anywhere. DMP also can be used with Sony’s Zero Touch Provisioning which optimizes setup by allowing users to create profiles for the displays and apply them based on use case.

Sony’s signage partners will also be featured: 22 Miles, Appspace, BrightSign, Korbyt, Navori Labs, NowSignage, Signagelive, Skykit, Spectrio, Uniguest, and Userful.

Conferencing and Collaboration

In conjunction with its partners, Sony will showcase connected solutions that heighten conferencing and collaboration including the mid-range VPL-FHZ85 and VPL-FHZ80 interchangeable lens projectors and the ultra-compact VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 fixed lens projectors, which are HETMA Approved.

Partners include Velocity Solutions by AVI Systems, HealtheMed, and Nureva. Legrand | AV and Peerless AV will provide framing support.

Auditorium Solutions

Auditorium solutions from Sony will be on display at the show including the SRG-A40 and SRG-A12 4K pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, featuring a powerful up to 20x optical zoom with a 1/2.5″ Exmor R CMOS sensor and the capability for up to 40x Clear Image Zoom. The powerful, HETMA Approved SRG-A series cameras use advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver natural-looking camera movements, without a dedicated operator, and offer Full Body, Waist, and Close-Up Auto Framing modes. A new V2.0 firmware update for the series is expected in September 2024. It adds more flexible and effective video presentation such as multi-person framing, face registration, and improved operability including an enhanced user interface and an assignable function button on the remote control.

Leon Speakers’ Horizon Interactive VC soundbar will enable sound and video hardware to co-exist harmoniously with Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Displays.

Also on display will be the recently announced BRC-AM7, an integrated-lens PTZ camera with built-in AI analytics, ideal for large auditoriums and premium conference rooms. Highlights include a high-quality 1.0-type CMOS sensor for 4K 60p image performance, AI-enabled PTZ Auto Framing options, and seamless integration with Sony’s system cameras and switchers, as well as color matching with Sony’s ecosystem. The new PTZ camera is expected to be available in early 2025.

Control partners for commercial AV, Aurora Multimedia, Crestron, NETGEAR, and Q-SYS, will be featured in the AV control and networking hardware area.

Spatial Reality Displays

Standouts of Sony’s presence at InfoComm are the eye-catching Spatial Reality Displays, ELF-SR2, which provide highly realistic, three-dimensional content without special glasses or VR headsets. Boasting new configurations and features, attendees can also experience multiple stacked Spatial Reality Displays. In this setup, the displays will run one continuous 3D video as a tiled array, allowing for an additional screen to simultaneously showcase related 2D content – up to four screens. Using the Unity or Unreal Engine software development kit (SDK), creators can develop exacting content incorporating 3D content.

Peerless AV will support the Spatial Reality Display, providing a custom mount for the array setup.

Crystal LED Direct View LED (dvLED) Displays

Another display highlight will be Sony’s immersive Crystal LED displays. Attendees can view the bright 4K Crystal LED BH-series, the contrast-filled CH-series featuring touchscreen technology from TSI Touch, and an HD version of the new VERONA series, built for dynamic, realistic viewing experiences as any scale. The modular Crystal LED family of dvLEDs provide spectacularly bright, richly colored images while offering easier installation, and simplified maintenance. Alleo technology will integrate with the Crystal LED displays, all supported using Peerless AV’s new SEAMLESS Kitted Universal dvLED Mounting System.

The 2024 Buzz & Bullseyes sponsors are …

Check-in kiosks are being provided by URway Holdings, using software from Kioware.