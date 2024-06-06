German Skin Care Company Uses Interactive Touch, Transparent OLED, To Tell Its Heritage Story

June 6, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This video shows an interesting mix of interactive technologies used to help tell the heritage story of the German skin care company Beiersdorf, whose best known product line is very arguably Nivea.

The Hamburg company has what it calls its Heritage Room, which includes multi-touch tables and RFID thingies, and a nice use case for a big transparent OLED.

The project was pulled together by two Cologne-based companies, boraborastudios and SIMPLE GmbH.