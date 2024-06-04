TouchSource Broadens Digital Footprint By Acquiring Healthcare Business Of True Sync Media

June 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Denver-based TouchSource, which does digital signage and wayfinding solutions focused on healthcare environments, has done a deal to acquire TrueSync Health, the healthcare business division of True Sync Media, which is also based in Denver.

The TrueSync Health deal gives TouchSource a footprint of 100s of screens in patient waiting rooms across different healthcare system, including two of the largest healthcare providers in the western U.S.

TrueSync, somewhat curiously, has a business similar to that of Loop Media and Atmosphere – with curated, streaming content channels supported by advertising for bars and restaurants. But it also has a channel for health care. So the media sales people were offering up media environments that were encouraging people to order specific booze brands, but also courting media dollars from big pharma.

As with TrueSync’s competitors, its core service is providing a free – in this case Android – set-top box that plugs into an available on-premise TV or pro monitor.

As part of the acquisition, TouchSource says it plans to grow the health care network and expand access to new content experiences for the acquired healthcare clients, running it off the TouchSource Spark PX digital signage platform.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of TrueSync Health,” says TouchSource CEO, Ajay Kapoor. “This acquisition not only expands our reach within the healthcare sector, but also positions us for accelerated growth with recurring revenue streams. The integration of True Sync Media’s assets into our portfolio represents a strategic investment that enhances our offerings to our healthcare clientele.”

“This partnership greatly benefits our customers with enhanced digital content services and the broad portfolio of product solutions that TouchSource brings to the table,” says Scott Davis, Founder of True Sync Media. “We believe this positions our customers to easily grow and scale as the needs of their patient and provider communities evolve to include wayfinding, digital directories, video walls and the broader portfolio that TouchSource provides.”

This makes quite a bit of sense. True Sync can focus on marketing to booze brands and producing content for one segment, instead of two wildly different ones. TouchSource gets a footprint in more healthcare systems and an opportunity to talk about other other, fee-based services it can provide like directories, wayfinding and donor recognition walls.