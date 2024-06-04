Screenfeed – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

June 4, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Here’s the next one, a huge supporter of Sixteen:Nine events and this publication and podcast – subscription content and content creation tool provider Screenfeed.

Q: Can you summarize what Screenfeed does and the main markets it serves?

We are the dynamic content people. We have been building dynamic digital signage content driven by data since 2007 and offer several services and capabilities to anyone in the industry regardless of their hardware or software. Content is our service and specialty, which allows us to provide any dynamic content a customer needs. We serve as a valuable tool for software companies, AV/Tech integrators, and end users.

Q: What key trends are you seeing in the marketplace?

We’re seeing platforms become more holistic, offering customers more slices of the whole pie with the solutions they provide. Content is part of that equation. This year a number of our partners have asked us to help disrupt the norm of what content they currently have to offer their customers. This may look like including content in services for the first time, removing custom content creation duties from internal team plates, or offering a more premium solution.

There is a larger sense of urgency to not fall behind peers, and content is being recognized as an opportunity to stand out. Specializing in content gives Screenfeed the unique opportunity to put a lot of time into creating solutions like Screenfeed Connect + other infotainment content that empowers partners and customers to be competitive (and win!)

Q: What new content is Screenfeed introducing at the show, and where can we find you?

Screenfeed is introducing the following new content options at Infocomm this year:

Hyper-local content feeds we call Community Events and Local Favorites. These offerings help businesses connect with the community and offer relevant information based on the location. Especially great for hospitality and banking.

PowerBi slideshow feed to securely display company metrics.

What we think is the best Calendar app in the industry for showing schedule-based info.

Customers can now add sponsorship logos and ads into any Screenfeed feed.

We are also offering new plans for CMS and Integrators to work with us in a more integrated and profitable way.

Screenfeed will be in the West Hall #W2276 during exhibit hours and our content will be featured in many other partner booths on the show floor. In addition, we are sponsoring the Velasea Snap Golf tournament on Tuesday and Buzz & Bullseyes mixer on Thursday. I’m sure there are other networking stops we will find ourselves at, too.

Q: You have research that makes a direct connection between the use of subscription content, like news, and the retention of adjacent advertising and other messages. Can you go into a little detail about that?

Sure, it’s a third-party study run by one of the largest banks in America polling viewers on recall. They found that viewers reported that the most recalled content in the playlist was the weather graphics we provided. More importantly, the bank message that played directly after the weather was recalled at a 40% higher rate than any other bank marketing content in the playlist.

What this validated for our client was that showing the weather was much more valuable than simply informing their customers. It attracted attention to their screen (which makes it more valuable) and it then helped them amplify their marketing messages to their customers.

There are more and more who understand that giving viewers something they are interested in helps the ROI, in several cases by driving more viewership – which makes all the investment in hardware and service more valuable to their company.

Check-in kiosks are being provided by URway Holdings, using software from Kioware.