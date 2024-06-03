Snap Install – InfoComm 2024 Digital Signage Industry Mixer Sponsor Profiles

June 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is in just a couple of weeks in Las Vegas, and Sixteen:Nine has partnered with Experience United Social Club to run what is a very sold-out networking event.

This one is at a darts-themed bar called Flight Club, in the Palazzo complex. There will will be a little discussion about what was seen on the show floor, then networking and fun games of darts that don’t require much in the way of skill. Oh, and perhaps drinks. The event was sold out in TWO HOURS – yup – and we don’t have the capability to handle unregistered walk-ups that night. So don’t. We wish we could host everyone, but there are pesky things like fire safety codes and budgets.

Big hat tip to Bryan Meszaros, who created XUSC and has done most of the heavy lifting so far on organizing this event, while also running OpenEye Global and sitting on the DSF board. Now it’s my turn to do some work.

The Buzz & Bullseyes event happens because of great sponsors, who help cover the considerable costs of the evening, including an open bar. As hosts, we like to thank and recognize sponsors by running company profiles.

Here is the next one, nationwide field service provider Snap Install, based in the Minnesota Twin Cities area.

1 – Can you summarize what Snap Install does? The name is a bit of a “tell” but let’s flesh that out!

Snap Install is a leading nationwide field service provider that specializes in turnkey installation services across multiple industries in the US and Canada. We deliver results in the field for our partners with a network of skilled technicians and in-house project managers who handle every aspect of the project from inception to deployment. Our services include everything from initial project planning through successful implementation, deliverables, and reporting, as well as ongoing support throughout the hardware’s lifecycle. We place the same value and emphasis on delivering during service calls as we do on nationwide deployments.

2 – What will your company’s presence be at InfoComm?

We will be scattered throughout InfoComm, actively supporting our partners at their booths and during various social events throughout the week. We are also there to learn. InfoComm is a valuable event for monitoring industry trends and gaining educational insights, and we are eager to explore the latest products and innovations. We look to make the most of the opportunity to engage with so many partners in one place. Please feel free to chat with any of us; we would love to hear more about your business.

3 – When you talk to customers and partners about turnkey solutions, where does Snap start and stop in terms of your overall offer?

When discussing turnkey solutions with customers and partners, Snap’s involvement spans the entire project lifecycle. We start with the initial project planning and consultation to understand the specific needs and objectives. From there, we can handle every aspect of the installation process, including site surveys, planning and scheduling, site readiness validation, on-site installation, deliverables, and overall project monitoring and reporting. Our services also encompass testing and quality assurance to ensure everything functions perfectly. Once the installation is complete, we provide ongoing support and maintenance to ensure sustained performance and customer satisfaction. In essence, Snap offers comprehensive support from project inception to post-installation maintenance, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for our clients.

4 – Is digital signage the only work you do?

No! While Digital Signage is a major part of our work, we also provide services in Commercial A/V, Retail Technology, and Healthcare Technology. Our healthcare technology services cover a broad spectrum, including digital displays, medical carts, and network/IT services for hospitals and clinics. This overlap allows us to offer integrated and comprehensive solutions across different sectors. We are always willing to adapt to our customers’ needs and develop solutions that work for both parties, ensuring mutual success. With our presence across the country, the opportunities are endless. In listening to our clients, we also have a few other offerings in the pipeline, but we’re not ready to talk in detail about them yet.

5 – What markets and sectors have you been seeing a lot of growth from in the past couple of years, and where do you see growth looking ahead?

We have seen continued adoption of digital signage in C-Stores and refreshing of technology in QSR and fast casual environments in addition to continued growth in the healthcare sector. We have also experienced substantial growth in retail technology and AI integration. The education sector is continuously adopting modern technologies, and we anticipate continued growth in this area, along with increased demand in corporate boardrooms. DVLED continues to gain in popularity in part due to tighter pixel pitch and more simplified mounting solutions. Along with a decrease in upfront cost, this has made this technology a more viable option for a wider application. Based on what we’re seeing and feedback from our clients, we’re bullish on many of our markets.

6 – Is there something you’d like more people to know about Snap Install?

Our clients will tell you we’re different. There is an intense internal focus on delivering as an extension of their brands, and being more responsive, dynamic, and helpful than what they’ve experienced with others. If you’re not offering services to your customers, feel like there is another way to get work done, or are unhappy with your current service provider, we hope you’ll ask around and see what others say about us.

The 2024 Buzz & Bullseyes sponsors are …

Check-in kiosks are being provided by URway Holdings, using software from Kioware.