Integrator McCann Systems Brings On Harp To Lead Digital Experience Efforts

June 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

AV systems integrator McCann Systems has hired on Brandon Harp as its Director of Digital Experiences, charged with further building out that side of the Wallingford, CT-based company’s business.

I don’t normally post about new hires that aren’t C-level, and even then analytics show readers don’t much care about new CFO hires, but Harp is very well known in the industry … and a lot of people were surprised when he parted ways with McCann competitor Electrosonic a few weeks ago.

From PR:

Brandon brings a wealth of experience and thought leadership to McCann Systems. A creative technologist and a nominee for the 2022 AV Person of the Year by AV Magazine, Brandon has been a significant pioneer in the Pro AV industry since 2008. He was recently honored as a 2023 Honor Roll Recipient by Commercial Integrator, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field.

Josh Bittner, SVP of Sales and Marketing at McCann Systems, expressed his enthusiasm about Brandon’s addition to the team: “McCann has been at the forefront of experiential design and integration since the company was founded in 1998. We are excited to add Brandon’s expertise and experience in this area to our team and feel he will make a significant impact on our business.”

Brandon is known for his consultative approach to projects, particularly large-scale experiential technology installations. His focus on understanding a client’s needs and delivering innovative solutions through digital content and immersive environments will be a cornerstone of his role at McCann Systems.

Upon joining McCann Systems, Brandon shared his excitement: “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join McCann, where I will focus on designing, building, and servicing creative technology solutions. McCann recognizes the growth potential behind AV systems that create memorable human experiences through cutting-edge media and transformative digital engagement.”

He continued, “What excites me about McCann Systems is their commitment to delivering world-class experiential projects that span multiple verticals across the US and around the globe. Operationally, they understand what it takes to execute these types of projects, where a highly specialized team of subject matter experts, engineers, and project managers focus on the role that technology plays within the built environment.”

Experiential is not entirely new to McCann, but a run through its portfolio suggests that while there are some museums and interesting lobbies, a lot of the large format Wow Factor work has involved more everyday things like sportsbooks in casinos.

Harp, based in NJ, will be at InfoComm next week.