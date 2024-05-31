Does This In-Aisle Digital Marketing Display Set-Up Go Too Far?

May 31, 2024 by Dave Haynes

It would be interesting to get a read on the measurable impacts – sales, obviously, but also things like brand awareness – for this digital in-aisle display set-up in the UK, spotted on Linkedin, for a brand that’s marketing and merchandising what they call crisps over there.

Tactics like putting screens right at the shelf-edge in the aisles have a pretty strong track record for drawing shopper eyes and markedly influencing higher sales, but you wonder if there is a balance to strike and that maybe this one’s off balance, with so much going on it feels a bit like rolling a shopping cart past a bank of slot machines in a casino.

There are LCD ribbon strips running animations for the snacks brand, a vertical display strip extended out from the shelves, and a bank of conventional LCDs along the top, set at angles so they can be seen by shoppers approaching from either end of the aisle. There is also, it appears, another display immediately to the right, perhaps for something different.

I can admire the effort to visually dominate the aisle, but it’s almost – or just is – too much.

One odd note – this must not be something organized by the grocery retailer- whoever it is – because the pricing labels are not integrated in the creative – meaning little paper or plastic shelf pricing labels are sitting over top the LCD ribbons. The slick shelf-edge solutions out there build the electronic shelf labels element inside the digital.