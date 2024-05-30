New Online Academy Created To Speed Companies Up The Digital Signage Learning Curve

May 30, 2024 by Dave Haynes

New training initiatives have been bubbling up in the Digital OOH sector – like Jeff Gunderman’s DOOH Academy and Alan and Jonathan Brawn (Alan’s son) have been doing certification-level introductory training forever. But the team at the Munich-based consultancy invidis see a whole in the market for more directed, focused training, so they’ve launched what is called the invidis Academy.

The training course is aimed at newcomers to the industry and potential buyers of digital signage services. All sessions conducted by the invidis impact unit will initially take place online, but tailor-made training programs are also available.

“When we have spoken to market participants in recent years, we have been far too often astonished by the lack of holistic competence in the industry,” says Markus Deserno, partner at invidis impact.”Depending on where the customer was in the value chain, they knew everything about their specific part, but had difficulty defining the essentials in other parts of the value chain.”

Daniel Oelker, the second invidis impact partner, can partly confirm this from his own experience: “I came into the industry quite late and there was no curriculum to get me up to speed quickly.”

“We put ourselves in the shoes of newcomers to the industry and buyers on the customer side and saw a clear gap in the market offering,” says Marco Wassermann, the third partner of invidis impact, adding the reasons for the academy.

The training program consists of three options where participants can either start with a general introduction in three hours, or go in depth with four half-day modules. All training is delivered online, to reflect the geographical distribution of the industry.

Training will be available in either English or German.

I should note that the Digital Signage Federation has also developed and provides a suite of educational sessions intended to get industry newbies up the learning curve, and provide what are called micro-credentials. The DSF also has a D=Sign series it does in tandem with numerous industry trade shows.

I have been admittedly flattered by conversations with several companies that say their new employee/new-t0-the-sector onboarding process includes tell these folks to start reading Sixteen:Nine.

There is definitely a market for this, though I think it is much more suited to companies looking at this sector as something they want to expand into, as opposed to a mechanism to onboard new staffers. I also see a demand – as it is something I did many times in my sordid past – for state of the market, here’s-what-to-know sessions with company groups. Something like keynotes that lay out what’s going on in the industry and the things people need to know, particularly those who operate somewhat in bubbles and would benefit in earning about the so-called bigger picture.