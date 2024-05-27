Video: Glitchy Creative Draws Shopper Eyes To This Digital End-Cap Fixture

May 27, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting digital end-cap – or what the vendor calls e-shelf – going into an apparel retailer in Israel.

I like it because it effectively uses LCD ribbon strips as well as a larger “bar-type” stretched LCD on the top. The end-cap is intended to do a lift and learn thing that triggers content specific to the product that’s picked up. The shelf-edge LCD ribbons also function as price labels and can be updated from a central management software platform.

Nothing overly new here, but well executed. I like the glitchy content on the larger screens, which draws the eye.

The vendor is ReaLo from Tel Aviv.