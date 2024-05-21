LED Giant Daktronics Debuts New Media Player … For LCD Displays

May 21, 2024 by Dave Haynes

In a move that would quite possibly confuse the hell out of people, but makes sense, the big US LED display manufacturer Daktronics has announced a new media player engineered to drive LCD displays.

But Dak doesn’t make LCDs, some cross-eyed readers are perhaps muttering after reading that.

True, but the Brookings, SD company gets involved in very large projects – like stadiums and arenas – that have several large LED displays, along with a lot of smaller flat panels used for applications like ticket pricing and food concessions.

The company’s new media player can output up to four channels in full or ultra high HD and, most importantly, it is compatible with Dak’s Venus Control Suite, cloud-based software used for Daktronics LED and LCD screens.

From PR:

By providing technologies that work together seamlessly, Daktronics is responding to the demands of markets that require simplicity in their daily operations, including quick serve restaurants, convenience stores, healthcare and retail. The four-output player enables users to display content on multiple screens, including digital menus, video walls and more.

It allows businesses to take advantage of improved LCD technology, with more effective use of thinner bezels and higher resolutions for cleaner, clearer content.

“The combination of the new four-output media player and Venus Control Suite provides complete, comprehensive control of multiple LCD screens, including video walls, menu boards and more,” explains Bill Hadsell, Daktronics product manager. “Users can power multiple displays with one media player, so installation is fast and easy. Businesses can drive video walls or multiscreen installations with complex layouts, multi-screen spanning, heavy data interfacing and high processing demands.”

Compatibility with Venus Control Suite, says Dak in the PR, enables users to bring LCDs into a larger overall digital display network. For example, if a business has multiple digital displays, the user can control all content from one simple interface. Venus Control Suite provides scheduling options tailored to the network size, including simple scheduling of one display to synced scheduling across LED/LCD screens to conditional scheduling based on different conditions such as weather.

This is also true for larger networks, according to Hadsell. “When there are LED and LCD screens at multiple locations, businesses have the option to place them into an account hierarchy, so content may be shared and scheduled by a single operator or by multiple operators.”

Dak is almost entirely known for its LED display tech, but it does also play in more conventional digital signage. It acquired the Toronto-area CMS software firm Adflow Networks back in 2016.