Interesting Digital Fixture Has Mannequin Relaxing Atop Tilted LED Display

May 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting take on in-store experience – an LED display paired with a mannequin in a Louis Vuitton boutique in Istanbul.

The French luxury brand worked with Turkish LED display manufacturer LEDECA to design and then install the fixture, which is set at – guessing – a 30 degree angle.

The digital feature is just inside the store entry area.

  1. Jeremy Gavin says:
    May 20, 2024 at 9:21 am

    I love that this creativity simply required thinking differently and using the same ‘parts’ in a unique way to make an impact. Big Kudos to LEDECA.

    Reply
  2. Wes Dixon says:
    May 20, 2024 at 11:29 am

    Very nice use of the tech!

    Reply

