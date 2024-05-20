Interesting Digital Fixture Has Mannequin Relaxing Atop Tilted LED Display

May 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting take on in-store experience – an LED display paired with a mannequin in a Louis Vuitton boutique in Istanbul.

The French luxury brand worked with Turkish LED display manufacturer LEDECA to design and then install the fixture, which is set at – guessing – a 30 degree angle.

The digital feature is just inside the store entry area.