Interesting Digital Fixture Has Mannequin Relaxing Atop Tilted LED Display
May 20, 2024 by Dave Haynes
This is an interesting take on in-store experience – an LED display paired with a mannequin in a Louis Vuitton boutique in Istanbul.
The French luxury brand worked with Turkish LED display manufacturer LEDECA to design and then install the fixture, which is set at – guessing – a 30 degree angle.
The digital feature is just inside the store entry area.
I love that this creativity simply required thinking differently and using the same ‘parts’ in a unique way to make an impact. Big Kudos to LEDECA.
Very nice use of the tech!