US OOH Industry Sees Record Revenues; DOOH Now Almost One-Third Of Activity: OAAA

May 17, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The U.S. out of home advertising industry continues to be in a big growth cycle, with year-on-year Q1 revenues up 6.8% in the first quarter of 2024 and that number almost hitting $2 billion.

The numbers are from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), which says the $1.94 billion in revenues represents the highest first quarter volume in the history of OOH, with digital out of home (DOOH) now accounting for just shy of one-third (32%) of all OOH ad revenues, up 10.3% year on year. Transit was the fastest growing of the four OOH categories assessed by the OAAA, up 18.8%, followed by place-based at 12.7%.

“From higher recall and engagement to being considered more favorable and driving more action than any other medium, it’s no surprise that we continue to see impressive growth across our industry as marketers look for more effective ways to connect with consumers,” says Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. “Coming off of our recent OOH Media Conference, the excitement around what’s possible with out of home today is palpable, and these numbers speak to that.”

From PR:

Seven of the top 10 product industries rose in volume, with six of them increasing by double digits, led by Media & Advertising (+15.4%), Local Services & Amusements (+14.2%), Public Transportation, Hotels & Resorts (+11.9%), Automotive Dealers & Services (+11.2%), Retail (+10.5%), and Government, Politics, and Organizations (+10.4%), reflecting continued consumer demand for entertainment, products and services.

Among the top 10 product categories in OOH spend, those with the greatest growth were:

Online & Mobile Travel Services +137%

Legal Services +19%

Television & Cable TV +18%

Ranked in order of OOH spending, the top 10 advertisers in the first quarter were Apple, McDonald’s, Disney, Samsung, Morgan & Morgan Attorneys, Hotels.com, Universal Pictures, Amazon, Expedia, and Carnival.

Over 70% of the top 100 OOH advertisers increased their OOH spend from Q1 2023, and almost one-quarter (23%) more than doubled their spend.

Thirteen advertisers increased their spend by more than 1000% compared to Q1 2023 including, in descending order: Hotels.com, QuikTrip, Grammarly, Asana, StackAdapt, Victoria’s Secret, Epoch Times, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Honda, City of Los Angeles CA, Snapchat, VRBO and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.

Sixteen advertisers increased their quarterly OOH spend by over $2 million including, in rank order: Hotels.com, VRBO, Samsung, Carnival, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Honda, Morgan & Morgan Attorneys, Disney, Epoch Times, Chanel, Warner Bros, StackAdapt, Aetna, QuikTrip, and Grammarly.

Over one-quarter (28%) of the top 100 OOH spenders were technology or direct-to-consumer brands, including these eleven brands which finished among the top 25 (according to spend): Apple, Samsung, Hotels.com, Amazon, Expedia, VRBO, T-Mobile, Netflix, Verizon, Uber, and Comcast.

OAAA issues full industry pro forma revenue estimates that include, but are not limited to, Miller Kaplan and Vivvix, a MediaRadar company (which is not adjusted to reflect changes in data sources), and member company affidavits. Revenue estimates include digital and static billboard, street furniture, transit, place-based, and cinema advertising.