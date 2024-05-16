Here’s A Futuresource Video Recap Of Emerging Display Tech From Displayweek Show

May 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Ted Romanowitz of the UK research firm Futuresource Consulting focuses his analyst eyes on the LED sector, so it is not surprising that he headed down from Portland, OR to Silicon Valley this week to take in the Society For Information Display’s annual nerd-fest Display Week.

He’s produced a quick recap video that’s worth a look, because you get a glimpse of some of the more impressive premium, fine-pitch LED products being previewed.

I wrote about a variety of announcements coming out of Display Week yesterday.

Here’s the video …