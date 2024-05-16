DISPLAX, Interactive Scape Mash Up Technologies For New Take On Interactive Tables

May 16, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Very good, hyper-responsive multitouch technology has been mashed up with slick object recognition tech out of Germany for an interactive table aimed at markets like museums, showrooms and military/police situational awareness rooms.

The product – called Tile Pro | Scape X – blends the touch technology from Braga, Portugal’s DISPLAX with the objection recognition tech developed and marketed by Berlin-based Interactive Scape.

From PR:

This new system excels in several use cases, and boasts low maintenance and high cost-effectiveness. With its easy installation, vibrant color accuracy, slim profile, and minimal bezel, the Tile Pro | Scape X not only meets but exceeds modern user demands. Furthermore, Interactive Scape incorporates the open source TUIO protocol, enabling easy integration and application development. Users can effortlessly create custom applications using popular platforms, making the Tile Pro | Scape X highly adaptable for a wide variety of uses.

“The Tile Pro | Scape X represents not only a significant leap in our partnership with DISPLAX but it also marks the first time the Scape X Engine has been integrated into the display of another manufacturer, specifically DISPLAX,” says Hauke Helmer, CEO of Interactive Scape. “This milestone underscores our commitment to expanding the reach and applicability of our advanced technology, setting a new standard for collaborative innovation in the industry. Together, we are delivering on the promises and visions once made by optical recognition systems, but now possible with the benefits and advantages of capacitive technology.”

“DISPLAX Touch Controllers always set the bar high,” says Miguel Fonseca, CEO of DISPLAX. “We were the first to deliver a Multitouch Film and a Touchscreen outputting 5ms response time. We don’t stop innovating. Now, with Interactive Scape being the world’s best reference in the Object Recognition sector, it’s an honour for DISPLAX to have their world-class Scape X working with the newest Tile Pro. The Tile Pro | Scape X is not just a product offer, it’s a transformative technology that enhances every interaction, and this partnership will result in the world’s best product offer available today!”

The blended product will have its debut next month at InfoComm in Las Vegas.

This stuff is over my head, but I think the core value proposition here is that an interactive table doesn’t have to be just touch, or just object recognition. In this case, it can be both. The touch bit will be obvious to readers, but the object recognition aspect is the ability to place a special disc or an object with a tag on a display surface, and that action makes specific information and visuals pop on the screen, using AI/machine learning to recognize the object.