Sphere’s Backers Get Full Ownership Of Key Tech Supplier, Directional Audio Firm HOLOPLOT

May 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

One way for a high-profile attraction to deal with other projects “inspired” by the originally is to partially or fully influence or control the businesses of key technology suppliers, especially those supplying somewhat unique solutions.

Sphere Entertainment, the company behind that giant, much-Instagram’d LED ball in Las Vegas, has done a deal to realize full ownership of Berlin-based premium audio supplier HOLOPLOT GmbH. Sphere already had 25% of the company, which does 3D audio technology and is what’s driving the immersive audio experience inside the events venue.

Sphere Entertainment already had 25% of the company.

From PR:

In a joint statement on behalf of Sphere Entertainment, David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures and Paul Westbury, EVP, Development and Construction, says: “HOLOPLOT is at the forefront of audio innovation, and their custom-designed technology has already transformed what is possible for concert-grade sound. This acquisition reflects our Company’s commitment to staying on the cutting-edge of immersive experiences as we explore growth opportunities for both Sphere and HOLOPLOT.”

“We have worked alongside the Sphere team for many years in developing our technology, and together we have forever changed the live sound experience,” says Roman Sick, CEO and Co-Founder of HOLOPLOT. “As a result of this transaction, HOLOPLOT can accelerate its mission to bring its technologies to more applications and markets, and continue to push audio innovation to new bounds.”

The world’s largest, fully integrated concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound powers unparalleled listening experiences at Sphere in Las Vegas. Sphere Immersive Sound was first introduced in 2022 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, which is operated by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and part of the MSG Family of Companies along with Sphere Entertainment.

Berlin-based HOLOPLOT has enabled a new generation of audio experiences with its proprietary audio technology. HOLOPLOT’s proprietary technology is focused on sound control, intelligence and quality to transform how audio is delivered. By enabling precise and digital control of sound propagation and localization, the resulting audio is highly targeted, consistent, and immersive, providing audience members with an outstanding listening experience.

The transaction has closed. HOLOPLOT will remain based in Berlin, and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere Entertainment as it continues to grow its business and serve its customers and clients.

The head of engineering for HOLOPLOT is set to speak about the company and Sphere next week at the Digital Signage Summit Europe in Munich.

Back in December, Guy Campos of AV Interactive did the heavy lifting of reading through securities filings and determined that Sphere had a piece of HOLOPLOT, as well as a 30% stake in Montreal’s SACO Technologies, which designed and supplied the LED display technology for both the outside exosphere and giant interior screen of the venue.

I did a podcast recently with Saco …