LED Mainstreamed: Almost 4,500 Sq. Ft. Of LED On Parking Garage In Detroit’s Entertainment District

May 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

If you needed any more evidence of LED mainstreaming, this is almost 4,500 sq. ft. of LED display on a parking garage in downtown Detroit – an ad board sold by the media company Outfront.

If the location seems odd at first glance, the context is the display is just outside the gates of two BIG sports venues: Ford Field (where the NFL’s Lions play) and Comerica Park (Major League Baseball’s Tigers).

That little art deco bar and grill below the board has been a Detroit institution since 1936, and was actually moved to its current site back in 1997.