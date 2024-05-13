Broadsign Broadens Europeam Reach With Acquisition Of Dutch DOOH DSP OutMoove

May 13, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Digital OOH-focused adtech and media software firm Broadsign has expanded and enhanced its footprint in Europe and especially the Netherlands with the acquisition, announced this morning, of the Dutch adtech firm OutMoove.

The two companies have always been closely linked, with Amsterdam-based OutMoove’s demand side platform integrated almost since start-up with Montreal-based Broadsign’s Reach Supply-Side Platform.

The transaction, which includes Outmoove’s ongoing business and DooH demand-side platform (DSP) technology, will allow Outmoove to focus on scaling and expanding its specialized OoH agency workflow and support globally, while Broadsign gains access to Outmoove’s expertise and specialist OoH customers.

From PR:

OutMoove was one of the first DSPs built for DOOH to break into the market, and its deep knowledge and unique insight into specialist OOH workflows quickly made it the preferred choice among Europe’s top independent OOH agencies and holding companies, such as GroupM and Outsight (Billups BE), and others in the United States. The company’s intuitive DOOH media planning and buying tools, extensive automation of workflows, unique data triggers, dynamic creative support, and other pioneering DSP features accelerated pDOOH adoption among its clients and partners. With OutMoove now a part of Broadsign, its team will be able to accelerate its mission to further automate OOH transactions and expand geographically.

“OutMoove was an early leader in the programmatic OOH space and has been a Broadsign collaborator and trusted partner for almost seven years. We are thrilled to welcome the entire team to Broadsign and look forward to working with OutMoove to further build a more open and automated OOH ecosystem for media owners and advertisers,” says Burr Smith, President and CEO of Broadsign.

“Our partnership spans years of deep customer connections and strategy discussions, and this transaction with Broadsign will help us take OutMoove to the next level. We’re excited to combine our technology and talents to deliver on the promise of growth through automation for our industry,” says Mendel Looije, Co-Founder and CEO of OutMoove.

“Broadsign has built a dynamic market position that includes relationships with many global DSPs and partners. We are excited to leverage our experience in directly supporting agencies to help build on this foundation from the inside and drive even more growth for our industry worldwide,” adds Mark van de Crommert, Co-Founder and CCO of OutMoove.

The terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. OutMoove was started in 2017 and integrated with BroadSign in 2018.