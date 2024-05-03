Montreal Pro AV Integrator Solotech Orders 5,000 Sq. Meters Of ROE LED For Live Event Work

May 3, 2024 by Dave Haynes

Montreal pro AV integrator Solotech has placed a huge bet on upcoming demands for LED backdrops that would be used for live events, announcing an order of more than 5,000 sq. meters of rental-focused LED display tiles from the Chinese firm ROE Visual, arguably the biggest manufacturer of display tech designed to put up and tear down night after night for touring acts.

About 90% of the order is for ROE’s Carbon LED tiles. Solotech suggests in PR the order will result in it becoming the industry’s leading LED video rental provider.

“CB5 has become the industry standard for global touring over the last five years or so. With the addition of such a large quantity of ROE CB5 Mark II LED display to our already substantial offering, the team at Solotech will continue to deliver the most spectacular projects on the global stage,” says Mickey Curbishley, Solotech’s President of Live Productions Division.

The live events trade publication Pollstar suggests Solotech is in the mix for about 40% of the top worldwide music tours, and was involved with the recent mega-tour by pop star Taylor Swift.

To illustrate what 5,000 square meters of LED looks like, the company did a photo composite of a slab of the things beside the Westminster clock tower in London (the one with the Big Ben bell). Put in landscape, that would be one BIG stage backdrop if they were all used.