Digital Endcap Cleverly Used As Interactive, In-Store Product Sampler (With Video)

April 24, 2024 by Dave Haynes

The concept of using vending machines to dispense free samples of consumer products is not new – there’s even a company called Freeosk specifically in that business – but this is a good example of how a big screen can pair with mobile to manage sampling … without needing the sampling station staffed, and doubling up as a brand awareness machine.

This is a video from the Retail Technology Show running this week in London, with the retail-centric UK solutions firm Pixel Inspiration demonstrating a big digital end-cap set-up.

Shoppers who are eager to get a free piece of Scottish shortbread just need to scan the on-screen QR code, and then complete a quick form that’s presumably capturing demographics and email or phone details. Once done, the screen alerts the consumer by first name and drops out the goody.

Again, not a new idea … but an established idea seemingly well-executed.