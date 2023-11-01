More Than 325 LED Displays Light Up Qatari Airport Retail Concourse

November 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

PR approvals from big customers are not always snappy, if they come at all, but UK-based display specialist Esprit Digital is now free to make some PR noise about a project tracing back a year to the opening of a flashy new retail concourse in Qatar’s Hamad International Airport.

I wrote almost a year ago about how the concourse has been fitted with a mind-blowing 1.2 kms of fine pitch LED ribbon displays around the new retail-focused terminal space, noting that it wasn’t clear who the integrators and manufacturers were on the project.

Esprit Digital and IMAR Trading & Contracting WLL now have clearance to say they supplied and deployed the display tech for client Qatar Duty Free, finishing just in time for last year’s FIFA World Cup Qatar.

From PR:

The project required Esprit Digital to design and install more than 325 LUMOS LED displays for showcases in over 20 stores as part of the airport’s latest attraction – The Orchard.

In addition to welcoming more than 1.4 million visitors for the FIFA World Cup, Hamad International Airport had a reputation to uphold as the World’s Best Airport and for eight consecutive years the title holder of “World’s Best Airport Shopping.”

The project from specification to handover was completed in under 15 weeks. Prior to installation of the LED displays, all furniture & fittings (designed by Wanda) were fabricated and installed by IMAR – including Broadsign’s CMS system.

IMAR and Esprit Digital’s local service team then installed, configured, and calibrated all LED displays within a reduced timeframe due to site readiness. The deployment was completed in 27 days.

This included the re-design of the LUMOS L-IF-P2.97 display, on learning that the facility did not have the anticipated power supply. The display was redesigned to reduce its average power consumption from 250W to 165W (a 36% reduction in power consumption) while still maintaining 2,200 nits’ brightness.

The installation saw the outfit of brands such as QDF, Big Value, PUMA, Day 2 Day, Zegna, Armani, Oreo Café, Ralph Lauren, Gordon Ramsay, Snowflakes, Capi Electronics, Hamley’s and included ceiling displays for Adidas, the world’s largest airport concession for Rayban, and a 25m W x 3.5m H forced perspective (3D) display for Time Vallee.

Nacho Perez, Manager of Digital Media and Innovation at Qatar Duty Free – “Our retail experience had to match the incredibly high customer experience enjoyed by one of the worlds most favoured airports and airlines – a faultless experience.

The Orchard’s fit-out and integration of display technology had to be captivating AND equally faultless. We chose LUMOS because it’s visually stunning, with a robust, adaptable design and a quick production time. IMAR and Esprit Digital have demonstrated through existing sites that they deliver high quality installations and have done again once more within The Orchard”.

The tally:

246 x 1.9 FLAT displays;

78 x 1.9 FLEX displays;

1 x 2.9 HIGH BRIGHTNESS display.

That’s a deal that would have made some sales person’s year, and then some. I’d like to see all that at some point, but Qatar isn’t exactly on my business travel rotation. It looks amazing.