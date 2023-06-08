Miami Start-up Smart Matter Launches AI Assistants For Digital Signage

June 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

There’s a LOT of talk in the digital signage, DOOH and pro AV ecosystems about integrating AI into many aspects of day-to-day workflows, and just like all kinds of specialized smartphone apps and desktop extensions have popped up with AI toolsets, the same will likely happen with these sectors.

Coming on the scene, starting today, is a start-up out of Miami called SmartMatter AI, which is developing and marketing what it calls “friendly and accessible AI Assistants for Digital Signage.”

SmartMatter AI assistants, says PR, can be utilized in many applications including offices, retail, airports, hospitals, and hotels. In corporate offices they can be used for technical support, employee benefits and reserving resources. For hospitals and airports, they can provide directions and info about services. In retail applications, they can provide customers with personalized product info. In hospitality environments SmartMatter AI can be used to provide guests information about amenities and attractions, and in educational settings, they can offer students personalized information and help. The uses are truly limitless.

With SmartMatter’s AI Assistants, digital signage goes beyond static content and embraces dynamic, real-time interactions. These intelligent assistants utilize state-of-the-art machine learning algorithms to analyze and interpret data from various sources, such as customer behavior patterns, demographics, and real-time analytics. By doing so, they can deliver targeted, contextually relevant content that captures attention and drives engagement.

The user experience is, in simple terms, quite a bit like remote video-conferencing, with a face that pops up in a kiosk. The difference is that the face is AI-generated, as is what that life-like avatar is saying.

The company founder is an industry veteran, David Defelici, who many will know from more than a decade of leading business development for Montreal-based solutions provider Telecine. He has spun this knew company up but still has some ties to Telecine.

“In today’s fast-paced world, customers expect immediate and efficient results. We created SmartMatter AI to provide a more personalized and engaging experience for businesses seeking to captivate their audience and deliver impactful messages. We are pleased to formally launch SmartMatter Al Assistants at the upcoming InfoComm tradeshow,” says Defelici. “SmartMatter combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology with stunning digital displays, enabling businesses to create immersive and personalized experiences for their customers. Our AI Assistants are built on a robust and secure platform, ensuring seamless integration with your digital signage advertising. This service allows businesses to stay ahead of the competition and provide exceptional customer service with customizable AI Assistants.”

The product will be demo’d next week at InfoComm, with SmartMatter AI co-located with CrimsonAV, booth #1674.

I am not sure if this is a standalone product or can co-exist and integrate with existing systems. There are already some companies out there selling avatar-driven kiosk solutions, but I haven’t seen much focused on digital signage and public display use-cases. The ones I’ve seen have also been cartoon-y avatars, which some people would like, I suppose, but would irritate the hell out of me.

I’ll have a look next week in Orlando.