Epson Touts New Short-Throw Projector That Can Blast 160 Visuals From Inches Away

June 8, 2023 by Dave Haynes

I’d need to be much more of a projection nerd to appreciate most of what Epson is touting as its must-see products for its presence next week at InfoComm in Orlando, but there was one new advance I can easily get my head around – a short-throw projector that can blast a 160-inch diagonal image on a wall or screen from inches away.

LA-based Epson says its PowerLite 810E is its first extreme short-throw fixed lens lamp-free laser display – with 3-chip, 3LCD technology and 5,000 lumens of brightness. It can produce sharp, bright images up to 160-inches – four and a half times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – while on the floor or up above just inches from the wall.

The most obvious advantages of short-throw are the minimal footprint, no shadows or blinding people passing in front, and the ability to have something like a wall be turned into a full-time or part-time, on-demand digital canvas. One of the attributes of projection I really like is how visuals can just emerge on an unexpected surface, versus a full-time LED or LCD display.

“Epson has remained focused on creating new technology solutions that align with current market needs,” says Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Large Venue Projection, Epson America, Inc. “From providing ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio displays for hybrid meeting rooms to captivating large-scale projection for immersive environments, we look forward to demonstrating how projection technology can go beyond the limitations of a frame to deliver engaging experiences virtually anywhere.”

For the projector nerds among readers who might understand and appreciate nuanced technical advances, Epson is also showcasing at InfoComm:

Epson PowerLite L Series with 4K Enhancement: Conveniently lightweight and compact, the new series combine native WUXGA and 4K Enhancement technology that doubles HD video resolution on-screen with 5,200 or 7,000 lumens of brightness to deliver ultra bright, clear images virtually anywhere. Delivering images up to 500-inches with aspect ratio support from standard 16:10 to ultra-wide 21:9, the sleek and compact projectors adapt across a range of infrastructures and applications. They are also compatible with Epson’s optional PixAlign camera for simplified multi-projector installations.

Epson Pro Series Laser Projectors with 4K Crystal Motion Technology: The new EB-PQ series of 4K projectors ranges from 8,000-20,000 lumens delivering optimal clarity for a range of environments. Combining 3-chip, 3LCD color and Epson’s new 4K Crystal Motion technology with panel thermo-control and double micro-lens array technologies, the new projectors provide bright, vivid color and 4K resolution on-screen. The new models also include sophisticated software, advanced installation tools and a wide range of available mounts, frames and lenses to transform spaces.

Epson BrightLink 770Fi Interactive Ultra Short Throw Lamp-Free Laser Display: Built to simplify classroom interactivity, the BrightLink 770Fi is compatible with frequently used classroom software applications and features full HD, 4,100 lumens and proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology for up to 100-inches of big, bright and colorful interactive displays – 75% more space than a 75-inch flat panel. Featuring wireless connectivity with casting capabilities, the BrightLink 770Fi supports standard 16:9 and ultra-wide 21:9 displays with split screen support for up to four screens simultaneously. Dual-pen-enabled, it includes an optional finger touch function and delivers exceptional value by allowing educators to retain whiteboard space while not in use.