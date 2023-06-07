Tips For Next Week’s VERY Sold Out Digital Signage Mixer At InfoComm 2023

June 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The big Sixteen:Nine Digital Signage Networking Mixer at InfoComm, put together by AVIXA, is now just a few sleeps away.

If you are going to InfoComm in Orlando, and intending to go, here’s what you need to know …

It is on Tuesday, June 13th, 6 to 8 pm.

The event venue is Vu Orlando, which is about five miles due east of the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and all the hotels in and around I-Drive. It will take about 10 minutes by car. The address is: 9460 Delegates Dr, Orlando, FL 32837.

The most important thing to know is that you need to be registered. The event is being managed by my friends at AVIXA, the trade association that owns and puts on InfoComm in the US and versions of it globally. Registration was done via the InfoComm site, and attendees will need an InfoComm badge with their name on it to get in. And that’s ONLY if the registration for that badge included registration for the mixer.

If you have indeed registered but, by mixer time, have not yet been to the convention center to get your badge, or are maybe coming from the airport, the InfoComm team will have a badge printer at the venue (Vu Orlando) to generate badges right there. The knock-on benefit is you will then be able to dodge the line at the OCCC the next morning and walk right into the show like a boss.

The Mixer is VERY, VERY sold out – like fingers-crossed-that-not-everyone-who-IS-registered-shows-up sold out. There’s always a percentage of people who intend to come, but don’t turn up for a variety of reasons, including flight delays or booth-building that takes longer than expected.

If you have not registered, sorry. It doesn’t matter how nicely you word your email to me – I still don’t have any spare slots. Those emails have been coming in to me all week. We’d love to have everybody in who wants to be there, but …

With the mixers I run on my own (AVIXA was keen on doing this one with me), I usually have wiggle room to allow some people who just show up to nonetheless get in – possibly without drink tickets. But this is a different kind of venue and different kind of arrangements. So if you are planning to just make your way over and talk your way in, don’t. Please.

The event venue is a production studio, so it will have a different feel from the restaurants and bars where most networking events are held for trade shows. There is a lobby, and those people who ARE registered and DO have badges will be checked in and pointed down a corridor to the big production room and LED volume.

There is an open bar, and there will be food to graze on and tide you over until a real dinner. Or maybe make that your dinner, as your spouse or Mom won’t know dinner was eight quickly-inhaled, deep-fried something or others.

If you are heading down to Orlando, have a safe, uneventful and on-time trip … and see you there next week!

Big thanks to the 2023 Mixer Sponsors!