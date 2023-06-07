Sony Unveiling A Pile Of New 4K Bravia Pro Displays Next Week At InfoComm

June 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Sony Electronics will be showing a pile of new pro-grade flat panel displays at its InfoComm 2023 stand next week in Orlando, with a big marketing push on premium, glare-free visuals and the long operating life, support and sustainability demands of partners and end-users.

The company is adding 16 professional BRAVIA 4K HDR displays to its portfolio – all with product names that start with BZ. The displays cover the size waterfront from 43 to 98 inches and go from standard to premium.

A unique differentiator of the new lineup, says Sony in PR, is the bright BZ40L series, which features a state-of-the-art panel treatment, unlike competitive displays on the market. The BZ40L’s Deep Black Non-Glare Coating offers both high haze and low reflection, while maintaining deep blacks and high contrast.

Display nerds will understand all of that, but for the rest of us, what that means are screens that won’t pick up and reflect surrounding lighting or windows, and won’t behave a bit like mirrors when people are standing in front looking at it.

“As we evolve our professional BRAVIA display offerings, we’re mindfully looking to address our customers’ latest desires and needs, while prioritizing sustainability and we’ve done just that by expanding our lineup and incorporating new technologies into the BZ40L series that address customers’ needs for a high haze, anti-reflection, non-glare portfolio that supports installations in bright high ambient light environments,” says Rich Ventura, Sony’s VP for Professional Display Solutions. “Pro AV users continue to trust Sony’s professional displays due to their picture quality, flexibility, range of sizes and ease of use and we know they’ll value the new options’ exceptional combination of features that meet today’s changing commercial landscape.”

The new pro BRAVIA BZ40L series also features a five-year standard warranty, while the BZ50L, BZ35L and BZ30L series offer three-year warranties, which are pretty much the industry standard.

Sony, in a pre-InfoComm briefing for trade press, also went through some more subtle revisions and enhancements, such as one step setting of pre-sets for easy configuration and customization, mirroring capabilities, Pro Mode technology for simplifying operations, a uniform bezel design, flexible installation for portrait and tilt mounting, as well as support for multi-display installation to enable tiling and a side logo for blend-in design purposes.

They’ve also taken weight out of the biggest models – the 98-inchers. Those ones are 22% lighter than past versions, and have a 28% slimmer bezel width when compared to Sony’s professional BRAVIA BZ40J series.

The company has also designed in ergonomic horizontal handles on the bottom of the display, while there are vertical handles on the top – with a goal of making it easier for installers to lift and mount displays that are the size of plywood sheets.

The company’s wood-dominant stand at ISE a few months back made a big nod to sustainability, and Sony will be talking a bit at InfoComm about green initiatives. The screens will have an Eco Dashboard, and the packaging used for shipping has been redesigned to use far less ink. These displays will also no longer ship with display “feet” (since most deployments use wall or other mounts, and the feet used to stand displays like TVs on tables are generally discarded).

Ventura, in the briefing, noted how far Sony has come in building ties into the digital signage ecosystem over the past three years. When he moved over from NEC, Ventura says Sony had two companies in its Alliance Partner Network. Now there are 160.

In the US and Canada, the new 98 inch models, BZ30L and BZ40L series are planned to be available this summer, while the BZ35L series is expected in October 2023. The latest series will be on display at Sony’s InfoComm stand – #1701 on the front row of the hall. Hard to miss.