LG Business Solutions: InfoComm Digital Signage Mixer Sponsor Profile

June 7, 2023 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is next week in Orlando, and one of the key events for the digital signage side of North American pro AV is a networking mixer set for June 13th.

Sixteen:Nine is doing this event with the trade association AVIXA, which owns and runs InfoComm and is, frankly, doing most of the heavy lifting on this social event. For those wanting to go, you need to be registered via InfoComm, and I am sorry to say and stress that the event is VERY sold out – like fingers-crossed that not everyone who registered actually turns up on the night!

So I don’t have a wait list to put you on if you’re not registered, and you won’t be able to just turn up and sweet-talk your way in. Sorry!

Events like this happen because of sponsors, who offset the many hard costs like booze and venue rental. For this mixer, AVIXA has signed on three terrific sponsors. They’ll all get recognized on this site with sponsor profiles this week, including Seneca, the media player solutions firm based in Syracuse, NY and owned by Denver-based distribution giant Arrow, and Atlanta-based LED display manufacturer Nanolumens.

Now let’s look at LG Business Solutions, which will have one of the biggest stands – possibly the biggest – next week at InfoComm. This is a Q&A with James P. Pfenning (JP), the Director of Technical Sales for LG’s Business Solutions group.

What can InfoComm attendees expect when they walk up to the LG stand this year?

Attendees to our largest booth ever at InfoComm (#1642) will experience a vast array of cutting-edge digital display solutions, exploring their applications across a wide range of industries and commercial use cases. Our channel-focused booth will provide true-to-life examples of how LG’s latest innovations can elevate virtually any space, with digital tools that foster enhanced business communications, deliver clear visibility in various settings and convey the emotion and dynamism of stunning digital artworks and virtual production content in a whole new way.

We specifically want to highlight an expansion of our MAGNIT lineup of immersive Micro LED displays. We’ll showcase five unique MAGNITs at the show, each applicable to different verticals and use cases, but all united in their ability to deliver “larger than life” images in stunning detail.

What is the LG Pro Channel all about, and how important is channel to LG when it comes to digital signage?

Resellers are strategically important to the success of every LG Business Solutions sales and marketing program, including all digital signage products. They are invaluable in connecting our solutions to end-users, and keeping us attuned to the unique needs of each of our diverse market segments. The LG Pro program demonstrates our commitment to LG’s reseller community, ensuring they have everything they need to succeed.

The program provides hundreds of resellers with access to valuable resources, discounts, rebates, training opportunities and even special pricing allowances that can all boost profits and strengthen business resiliency. At InfoComm, we are inviting attendees to sign up for the newly updated LG Pro Portal, which offers a streamlined means to manage transactions, find product info and marketing materials, track shipments and redeem member rewards.

Your Magnit premium LED product is a big feature at major trade shows? What segments are investing in this technology?

InfoComm 2023 is a premium opportunity to demonstrate the exceptional color, clarity, contrast and ‘wow factor’ offered by LG MAGNIT Micro LED displays.

The MAGNIT family of displays offers integrators and clients some of the most striking, impactful digital screens on the market today, and we’re already seeing interest from a number of sales channels, including retail, hospitality, corporate and broadcast production.

The displays are comprised of a colorful mosaic of Micro LED chips that deliver stunning images just as the content creator intended. We’ve removed the package surrounding the RGB LED Chips and applied LG’s Deep Black technology to deliver an impressive 150,000:1 contrast ratio. We’ve also adopted the Alpha 7 intelligent processor from LG’s consumer TVs to analyze content and optimize it’s image clarity and sharpness. Plus, an integrated image sensor adjusts brightness levels based on changing ambient light conditions.

All of this combines to deliver an eye-catching backdrop on a broadcast set, an immersive canvas for digital art in a corporate or hotel lobby and so much more. If there’s one thing you come see in our booth, make it LG MAGNIT.

While there, we encourage booth attendees to inquire about LG | U, our fairly new training academy offering comprehensive product and installation classes for integration partners. Demonstrating our commitment to the category, the inaugural classes all center around DVLED, helping prepare integrators to install and maintain both MAGNIT and our other DVLED display offerings that come in a variety of pixel pitches, sizes, shapes and even curvatures.

Your LED on transparent film product has been steadily evolving through the years, and it was a big feature of the LG stand at ISE. What’s new with it, and what segments are using it?

The LG Transparent LED Film is an extremely unique technology that we’re excited to showcase at InfoComm. The self-adhesive film can seamlessly attach like a sticker to the surfaces of existing window glass without the need for any complicated construction. Its size and layout is customizable to fit virtually any installation area, and can even be trimmed to fit precise dimensions.

Designed to cover the interior side of building facades or windows, or adorn railings or open-air stairways in shopping centers, the LG Transparent LED film leverages its high transparency to blend digital content with real-world spaces, helping to bring viewers in.

Our latest generation of LG Transparent LED Film has a 14mm pixel pitch, supports curvatures up to 1,100R convex and concave for curved glass or window applications, and enhanced brightness of up to 2,100nits, to provide outstanding expandability and flexibility.

Transparent OLED continues to evolve. Are you seeing new opportunities for the technology?

Given its ability to turn static signage areas into open and interactive spaces, we see our Transparent OLED and Transparent OLED Touch displays as valuable tools for businesses looking to add a “wow factor” to their digital communications, including retail, hospitality, production, corporate offices and much more.

At InfoComm, attendees will get a peak into how this forward-looking technology has continued to evolve. On June 14th at 11 a.m, LG will host a panel discussion with creative outfit Luminary Design Co., focusing on initial successes with transparent displays and novel opportunities for Open Air Augmented Reality projects through Luminary’s new Augment Glass software.

Luminary Design Co. successfully implemented LG Transparent OLED at a Citizen Watch store in New York’s Herald Square, where customers were treated to an engaging, immersive experience that overlays digital content onto physical watch displays.

The panel will recap that project and detail how Luminary’s Augment Glass software and LG Transparent OLEDs will combine to deliver true Open Air Augmented Reality experiences without any need for personal devices or headsets.

Market analysts say that while LED is starting to replace LCD for some digital signage applications, LCD still have a lot of market demand? What sectors are investing in LCD and why?

Our singular focus is to provide every business with industry-leading signage solutions, regardless of their budget or requirements. Doing so requires that we have a vast portfolio of both LED and LCD technologies. The demand for LCD is still strong, particularly in conference rooms, schools, sports arenas, transportation hubs and retail stores. One of our signature LCD offerings is the 110UM5J-B, a 110-inch display that’s meant to improve spaces typically outfitted with standard 2×2 55-inch LCD videowalls.

How does LG SuperSign fit in your overall digital signage offer?

Simply stated, LG SuperSign is an enabler for some, and for others, is essential to getting the most out of their LG commercial signage. It’s a comprehensive suite of software solutions for the integrated management of our digital signage devices and content. Our new cloud-based SuperSign CMS provides content creation, management, and distribution in a simplified browser interface for easy and centralized digital signage network control. Because the platform leverages the capabilities of the system-on-chip embedded in the displays, no external media player is needed, helping businesses save costs, reduce failure points, and operate more effectively.

