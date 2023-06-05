Intuiface Evolves Software To Allow Its Interactive Experiences To Run On Third-Party CMS Platforms

June 5, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The French software firm Intuiface has announced new advances with its platform that enable more powerful interactive solutions that can work within third-party digital signage content management systems.

Starting today, says the company in PR, interactive digital experiences created using Intuiface can run within five popular digital signage frameworks: BrightSign BrightAuthor and BrightAuthor:connected, Navori, Appspace, Korbyt, and the brand-new Samsung VXT. Simply publish Intuiface experiences to the web and copy the associated URL into the URL property of the supported digital signage framework web widget.

All features of experiences running in Intuiface’s native runtime, Player, are retained within the third-party CMS framework, including support for multi-touch interaction, a virtual keyboard for text input, real-time integration with cloud-hosted APIs, data collection for usage analytics, and a sophisticated cache mechanism enabling offline use.

In addition, Intuiface has introduced an API allowing the URL to include dynamic parameters for passing information between the host CMS and the embedded Intuiface experience.

The capability addresses a need in the marketplace to build interactive into existing and new digital signage networks. A lot of CMS platforms have some sort of interactive capability written in to the software, but it is usually pretty limited – like simple boink-boink “press this button” stuff that launches a different file.

A solutions provider or end-user might be quite happy with the CMS already in place, but that platform wasn’t coded to enable the kind of interactive experience desired or required. So the choices are paying for costly custom development, or finding a different CMS. With this, the interactive piece can be built in Intuiface and dropped into the CMS scheduling software.

The interactive components built in Intuiface are output as URLs, and are hosted on Amazon Web Services, via is CDN. The entire experience is downloaded locally from the CDN, but it can be set up to communicate and update via the cloud.

From the PR:

Seamless integration with third-party Content Management Systems is possible due to Intuiface’s multi-year investment in Player Next Gen. Based entirely on web technologies, Player Next Gen is Intuiface’s newest multi-platform runtime, permitting Intuiface-based experiences to run in virtually any browser as a stand-alone webpage, embedded within an iFrame, or as a Progressive Web App – as well as to run locally, in Player, on Windows, Android, BrightSign, iOS, Samsung Tizen, LG webOS, Chrome OS, or Raspberry Pi devices.

Thanks to various Player Next Gen innovations, support for modern, third-party CMSs typically requires zero dedicated software development effort – i.e., it should just work. As a result, validation for additional platforms will be performed continuously over the coming months, including even home-grown CMSs created by some of our customers.

Thanks to Composer, Intuiface’s no-code authoring tool, Marketing, Sales, and Creative Teams can create experiences that exactly match the brand identity and aesthetics used in the existing signage creative. And since there are no zone-based or template-imposed limitations – Composer users control every pixel of their design – the output can facilitate everything from form-based information gathering to inventory searches, wayfinding, sophisticated retail applications, and more.

Experience content can be managed in the cloud using Intuiface’s Headless CMS or retrieved and updated via any other cloud-accessible API. Meanwhile, data collection can capture every interaction and be fed to Intuiface Analytics for visualization to identify trends and opportunities for improvement. Audiences will have no idea Intuiface is under the covers. The interactive content will look and act native while significantly enhancing the signage value proposition for its owner.

“By enabling the seamless integration of Intuiface experiences with a traditional CMS,” says Vincent Encontre, Intuiface COO, “we remove all friction to bringing interactivity to any digital signage project. The incumbent CMS is not displaced, but we can still expose the huge benefits of our no-code, ISO27001-certified platform built on the latest web technologies.”

Intuiface customers can start embedding their interactive content today. For all supported CMS platforms, the steps are simple:

create an experience using Intuiface Composer; publish that experience to the web, generating a URL; in the third-party CMS, use the appropriate widget to assign that URL to a zone; publish this zone content to a new or existing network. Any time the underlying Intuiface experience is modified and republished, the updated version will appear in the signage network whenever refreshed.

More information can be found at www.intuiface.com/supported-cms.

Intuiface will be hosting a technical deep dive and demonstration on 27-June at 10am New York / 4pm Paris.