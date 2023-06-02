Update A Digital Sign, By Texting It

June 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Orlando-based software and services provider Xpodigital has developed an interesting, and patented, capability for quickly revising announcements and calls to action on networked screens around a venue, using text messaging.

The company, which has been around forever and mainly focused on the business events sector, has developed what it calls Text-to-Screen technology.

To change out a text overlay on a message up on a big LCD or LED display, a user can pull out his or her phone and send SMS messages to the platform using specified commands related to, I think, an HTML5 file.

There are, of course, other ways of changing messages on the spot, versus sitting down at a desktop. There are dedicated smartphone apps, like what Samsung has for prosumer TVs. There are CMS platforms that have a mobile UX as an option, and desktop UXs that open and run on a small phone screen. I am even aware of a company – Local Business Patriots – that enables updates via email.

Text messaging, however, is super common and simple. The trade off is that the capability is limited to changing words on a screen. It’s not anything close to control of the screen, player or content schedule.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting. You can see in this Linkedin video how a message gets changed out on the spot, via texting.