Broadsign Turns 20; Adds Access To More DOOH Screens Via Flow City Integration

June 2, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Happy birthday to the folks at Montreal-based Broadsign, which has now been in business for 20 years.

We tend to think of the digital signage business and ecosystem to still be quite young, but there are companies like Broadsign that have now been at it for two decades, and others like Scala, Omnivex, Rise Vision and Capital Networks that have passed 30 years in business (I know I am forgetting some …)

Also with Broadsign, the company has announced a new integration with a UK adtech company called Flow City, which has an AI-driven, DOOH-focused demand-side-platform (DSP).

From the PR:

The collaboration allows media buying agencies, small businesses, and startups using Flow City to plan, purchase, and execute global DOOH campaigns with optimal visibility and exposure across new inventory located in shopping centers, supermarkets, and other high-traffic areas in the UK, France, and the US. This includes premium inventory from Clear Channel – one of the largest OOH media owners in Europe – available on more than 4,000 screens in the UK alone through their LaunchPAD programmatic offering.

Flow City clients have already started leveraging the integration to deliver programmatic DOOH campaigns promoting commercial office space, consumer goods, and luxury offerings from private jets to perfumes, cosmetics, high-end couture, private culinary services, and beyond.

“Clear Channel LaunchPAD is an easy way for big brands and startups alike to engage with consumers through premium DOOH,” says Dom Dunne, Clear Channel Europe Programmatic Commercial Lead. “Providing convenience, flexibility and scale, we know this enhancement to campaign planning and execution is a welcome addition to new and existing clients on the Flow City platform across the globe.”

“Broadsign is a DOOH leader and understands the intricacies involved in the delivery of compelling programmatic DOOH ads. Naturally, we’re thrilled to team up with them to bring our clients the unique screens and real-time reporting the Broadsign supply-side-platform (SSP) offers,” adds Dagmara Lacka, CEO, Flow City. “The collaboration unlocks a massive pool of highly coveted DOOH inventory previously unavailable to our clients, including a large volume of desirable screens in the UK, Europe, and the US that will open up new commercial opportunities for our business to grow by nearly thirty per cent.”

“Flow City accommodates a range of OOH budgets and its unique algorithms help ensure buyers’ DOOH campaigns don’t go unnoticed, making it an ideal partner for integration with our SSP,” says John Dolan, VP, Global Head of Media Sales and Service, Broadsign. “Working with their team on the integration was seamless, and we can’t wait to see how buyers leverage the available inventory to deliver standout campaigns.”