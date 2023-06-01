Wayfinding LED Halos Wrap Columns At Montreal’s Main Airport

June 1, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Here’s a different take on wrapping support columns inside a building with LED – oval halos on a pair of concrete columns at Montreal’s main airport.

The LED displays from Nanolumens are up there to locate the security screening area for flights to the US.

I’ve seen lots of LED displays wrapping around square and circular columns, and rectangles attached to irregular shaped features, but don’t think I’ve seen anything that plays with the shape like this. I think these are described as trapezoids, but some geometry nerd can set me straight.

Montreal’s airport has a bit of a history of doing things a little differently with screens. This is what a pre-security area had way back in 2007.