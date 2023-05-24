Looking Glass Adds Chatbot-Driven Animated Avatars To Its Specialty Displays

May 24, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Many things remind me that I am getting old – particularly pop culture and the affection at least some people have for gadget-driven tech I just find head-scratching.

Consider this new product from the Brooklyn-based display technology firm Looking Glass, which has introduced a chatbot and custom avatars to its range of hologram-ish screens for desktops and walls.

“Looking Glass is well-known for developing the most realistic holographic solutions that breathe life into 3D digital content, all without the need for headsets,” says Shawn Frayne, co-founder and CEO of Looking Glass. “But over the past few years, we’ve been prototyping new ways to not only create and view holograms but to communicate with them. With all the major leaps made with large language models like ChatGPT, now you can! We couldn’t be more excited to see how brands around the world use Liteforms to connect their fans to the magic of talking, ‘living’ holograms.”