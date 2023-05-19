Sharp NEC Adds New 75-Inch Panel To Line-up; Supports Intel SDM & Raspberry Pi 4 Module

May 19, 2023 by Dave Haynes

With so much focus on emerging and evolving technologies, like various kinds of LED, it’s easy to forget there’s still a big old trade in commercial flat panel displays that were at the core of digital signage for the 2000s and 2010s. But new models continue to be developed and released, like this new 75-inch unit from Sharp NEC.

The NEC MultiSync M751 is described by the company as a high-end professional display with an advanced feature-set for clear and bright corporate presentations or large-scale digital signage applications in restaurants, retail, command/control centers and other segments.

“This is not your average large format display,” says Ben Hardy, Sr. Product Manager, Large Format Displays for Sharp NEC. “The advanced functionality such as video/control daisy chain, Multi-Stream Transport, SpectraView Engine, Multi Picture Mode and full Intel Smart Display Module expandability capabilities will satisfy even the most discerning project-focused customers.”

The 24/7 unit drives 500 nits and has some sort of anti-glare panel built-in. Connectivity meets the latest standards with HDMI x2/Out, DP x2/Out, LAN (Control) Daisy Chain, Audio Amplifier and USB Upstream / Downstream. The large M Series provides expandability through integrated slots with Intel SDM, which allows users to add other peripherals such as HDBaseT, 12G-SDI or an ATSC/NTSC Tuner if the particular project calls for these types of options. Furthermore, Sharp NEC boasts a full line of SDM PC options that can also be integrated within the slot if necessary.

On top of this, the display also has the option to fully integrate a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 that empowers users by giving them the flexibility they desire to complete their solution and satisfy their needs.

The SDM capability and rear hatch to snap in a Raspberry Pi module are interesting, though I don’t think either – like the old open pluggable units that allow slot-loaded PCs – ever really caught on with the digital signage/AV industry.

While most commercial panels have plastic housings, these 75s are in a metal mechanical structure, one that NEC Sharp says is about 25% lighter than earlier models.