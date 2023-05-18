Start-up i5LED Brings On Display Industry Vet Wang To Drive Global Business

May 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The US-based LED display start i5LED has formalized the hiring of one of the more hyper-connected people in the industry to help drive business development globally.

The Sacramento company has appointed Lynn Wang as Global Head of Business Development, though she and her CEO boss George Pappas have been making the trade show and conference rounds for many months, talking up the product and developing business ties.

Wang has more than two decades in direct view LED, and her roles include a series of high-level sales and management roles with Beijing-based Leyard, one of the largest LED display manufacturers on the planet. Wang guided the deal that led to speciality display manufacturer Planar being acquired by Leyard in 2015.

“After more than 23 years in the LED and Pro AV industry, I have had the privilege of experiencing more than I could have ever imagined, with a constant focus on expanding the vital role of business development,” says Wang. “I am now eager to engage with customers and showcase i5LED’s innovative solutions, including our state-of-the-art ultra-fine pitch Chip-on-Board (COB) solutions and fine pitch outdoor displays renowned for their exceptional performance and durability, even in challenging outdoor environments.”

“With the collective experience of over 100+ years in the LED industry and robust professional networks,” adds Pappas, “Lynn and the i5 team are poised to introduce i5LED’s innovative display technologies to a wider customer base. At i5LED, our executive team boasts diverse backgrounds and a history of consistently exceeding customer expectations, making Lynn a perfect addition to our organization.”

A lot of LED display people will know Pappas as one of the founders of D3 LED, which was for many years one of the major players in both indoor and outdoor LED. D3 supplied the big LED video walls used in scores of Apple stores.

The company went through some M&A twists and turns, and Pappas left and could have retired. But I’ve spent time and traveled with Pappas (he was kind enough to let me tag along on one his frequent business partner trips to Taiwan and Shenzhen a few years ago), and he does not strike me as the sort that would do well with a lot of free time. So it was no great surprise to start seeing him again, with Wang, at shows.