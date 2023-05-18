Intersection Launches New AI-based Localization, Personal Tools For Its Media Network

May 18, 2023 by Dave Haynes

The OOH media firm Intersection has announced new AI-driven tools – what it calls “integration opportunities” – that allow for localization and personalization on its networks of digital ad and messaging screens.

The NYC company says its new Generative AI Integrations are designed to enhance ad effectiveness, “delivering a more nuanced and engaging consumer interaction.”

AI Localization integrations unlock the possibility of painlessly executing mass-market campaigns that can be localized down to the neighborhood level. Some examples might include AI-generated art or short-form written content (such as poetry) targeted to a specific neighborhood or community. Campaigns can integrate inputs like location, weather, season, creative style, and more.

AI Personalization allows brands to directly engage and guide consumers to purchasing decisions customized to their own interests. AI Personalization integrations center around connecting OOH audiences with a mobile handoff via QR code. The mobile experience then delivers an AI-generated recommendation engine, connecting consumers to a personalized response— from bespoke recipes, to travel itineraries, to personal shopping, and more.

The announcement provides no detail on how this works, but the localization aspect of ads and messaging is not really new, and represents more of an evolution of what’s long been done using earlier tools like metadata and rules-based targeted and scheduling. I dunno if Intersection has its own software or if this is extending what’s offered from a third-party platform – like a Broadsign or Navori.

The QR code/personalization thing is kind of interesting if it is seamless and fast, though people who are game to scan QR codes off screens and posters are often going to be people who are smartphone power users and already have go-to apps for things like dining recommendations.

Intersection’s media network extends across many of the top U.S. media markets and involves more than 400,000 digital and static assets nationwide.