DSE Opens Nomination Submissions For 2023 DIZZIE Awards

May 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Digital Signage Experience Awards, also known as the DIZZIE awards, which will be handed out during DSE in Las Vegas in early December.

The awards recognize and celebrate digital signage installations and campaigns. Three new categories are being introduced this year:

The Sustainable Solution Award recognizes innovative and environmentally conscious solutions that leverage digital signage technology while minimizing ecological impact. This award celebrates initiatives that prioritize energy efficiency, utilize sustainable materials, and promote responsible manufacturing, highlighting their contribution to a greener and more sustainable digital signage industry.

recognizes innovative and environmentally conscious solutions that leverage digital signage technology while minimizing ecological impact. This award celebrates initiatives that prioritize energy efficiency, utilize sustainable materials, and promote responsible manufacturing, highlighting their contribution to a greener and more sustainable digital signage industry. The Trailblazer Award honors visionary individuals who have fearlessly pioneered new paths and shattered barriers in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their extraordinary innovation, leadership, and ability to inspire, celebrating their transformative impact and the legacy they leave as trailblazers, paving the way for future generations.

honors visionary individuals who have fearlessly pioneered new paths and shattered barriers in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their extraordinary innovation, leadership, and ability to inspire, celebrating their transformative impact and the legacy they leave as trailblazers, paving the way for future generations. The Emerging Talent Award acknowledges and celebrates individuals in the early stages of their careers who have displayed exceptional promise, talent, and potential in creating digital signage experiences. It recognizes their outstanding achievements and predicts their future success as influential leaders and innovators.

The complete DIZZIE award categories are:

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Experience of the Year

Digital Signage Content of the Year

Entries will be judged by members of the Digital Signage Federation.

​​“We are excited to open this year’s awards program to learn about all of the talented people and organizations raising the bar for digital technology installations and campaigns. And with three new categories, we are sure to see a lot of innovation,” says David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “We look forward to celebrating the community’s accomplishments this fall at the awards ceremony.”

DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The exhibit hall will run Dec. 4-5 and the Sixteen:Nine mixer is on the evening of the 3rd (a Sunday night).