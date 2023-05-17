DSE Opens Nomination Submissions For 2023 DIZZIE Awards

May 17, 2023 by Dave Haynes

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Digital Signage Experience Awards, also known as the DIZZIE awards, which will be handed out during DSE in Las Vegas in early December.

The awards recognize and celebrate digital signage installations and campaigns. Three new categories are being introduced this year:

The complete DIZZIE award categories are:

Entries will be judged by members of the Digital Signage Federation.

​​“We are excited to open this year’s awards program to learn about all of the talented people and organizations raising the bar for digital technology installations and campaigns. And with three new categories, we are sure to see a lot of innovation,” says David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “We look forward to celebrating the community’s accomplishments this fall at the awards ceremony.”

DSE takes place December 2-5, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The exhibit hall will run Dec. 4-5 and the Sixteen:Nine mixer is on the evening of the 3rd (a Sunday night).

