SmilControl Adds Tight User Security In New Version Of CMS Platform

May 16, 2023 by Dave Haynes

If I wrote about new CMS software version releases I’d be very busy and have almost no readers, as I tend to think the only people who care about version 5.6.2 being released are the people who wrote and QA’d it – but I’ll make an exception here, because I think this is the only company on this particular software road.

The German software company SmilControl uses Synchronized Multimedia Integration Language (SMIL), an XML-based markup language, as the foundation for its CMS software solution. The company has been around for more than a decade and has about 4,000 customer end-points on the platform.

The company has done a series of design upgrades and tweaks, and rewritten its online help guides. But the headline new feature is Multifactor Authentication.

SmilControl is mainly active in Europe, and particularly Germany.