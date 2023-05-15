Logistics Firm Sees Big KPI Bumps From Putting Digital Signage In Warehouses

May 15, 2023 by Dave Haynes

It is human nature to be attracted to digital signage with bling – big and flashy screens that demand attention. But here’s a good example of what i call boring signage – screens that just do a job and have a tangible impact.

The third-party logistics firm Kenco Logistics uses digital signage displays in its warehouses to relay mission-critical KPI and metrics to workers, creating content for specific rooms within a single location (like inbound/outbound areas, break rooms and shipping registration offices. The screens allow employees to track their daily progress against weekly goals, and that has led to boosted productivity.

For example, one Kenco location saw a 30% improvement on one KPI, and a 10% bump in another.

“We see that goals displayed on digital signage are being hit more consistently. With better awareness of site performance, associates are now being more proactive, rather than just being pushed by their supervisors,” says Trever Ehrlich, Creative Solutions Manager at Kenco’s Innovation Lab.

Telemetry TV is the CMS platform used by Kenco, and the Vancouver, BC-based software firm has a case study up on its site going into more detail about the how and why of the project. Kenco has the platform running at more than 20 locations (with over 60 screens), and more sites are coming online. The company also has more than 50 users working with the CMS regularly.