DSS Europe Releases Conference Details Ahead Of July 5-6 Munich Conference

May 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes

My friends at invidis consulting have released details on the conference speaker and panelist line-up for the 2023 edition of its annual Digital Signage Summit Europe (DSS Europe), set for July 5-6 in Munich, Germany.

The line-up includes a whole bunch of C-level people from most of the largest digital signage software and solutions providers in the region.

From invidis PR:

Visitors are invited to join experts from communications, media, retail and corporate sectors to address the current market outlook and discuss the impact of major trends like sustainability, generative AI and the new role of software. Speakers and panellists will explore ‘Engaging Experiences – Concepts, Content & Creation’, discussing how and why brands are using digital signage and DooH to cut through the noise and create memorable and impactful communication journeys.



You’ll hear from influential CEOs and creative women in the industry, get a behind-the-scenes insight from digital signage concept designers and innovators, analyze trends with retail architects and explore key industry drivers and challenges with analysts, consultants and editors. The summit will include insightful panel discussions as well as best practice workshops with case study examples from global brands, including Aldi, Lego, Mercedes Benz and Zara.



Top tier leaders will come together from the biggest industry names, such as First Impression, Futuresource, Google, M-Cube, Trison, Visual Art and ZetaDisplay to examine concepts unlocking the enormous potential of digital signage and DooH and address the state of experiences, discussing trends and drivers for the year ahead.

“This year’s edition of DSSE will be bigger and better than ever before with a comprehensive thought-leadership programme, covering the most important topics in digital signage, delivered by a wide-range of industry pioneers and business experts discussing the future of this growing industry,” says Florian Rotberg, Chair of DSS Europe and Managing Director of invidis consulting. “As rapid consolidation continues within the EMEA region, global players are emerging, mirrored by this expanding event which has grown into one of the most influential and highly anticipated digital signage conferences in the industry. While the digital signage industry has long been dominated by smaller companies, larger €100+ million companies, IT integrators and hardware vendors are ready to lead digital signage into the next growth phase.”



The primary sponsor for this year’s event is Google Chrome Enterprise.

“It has been clear that over the last few years, Digital Signage and Kiosk applications have increasingly moved into the business-critical solution set,” says Michael Wheeler Wyatt, Director of ChromeOS EMEA – Google. “Whether driving customer engagement and increasing revenue in the retail and hospitality space, or leading the digital transformation of the workplace or education facilities, the solutions that our customers demand and those that our Partners strive to provide, need to be built on the best foundations – that foundation is ChromeOS.”

The full line-up of confirmed speakers is available to view online here. There is early-bird ticket pricing – you can register your place here and find out more information here.

Attendees will also be the first to get a copy of the annual invidis industry yearbook, which for a second year will have a bunch of North American material from Sixteen:Nine. I will also be in Munich for the event, and on a panel or two. I’ve only seen Munich briefly during a layover, so looking forward to the event and seeing a bit of Bavaria.