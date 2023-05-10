DSE Starts Trickling Out Details On Education Sessions For December Event
May 10, 2023 by Dave Haynes
The organizers of Digital Signage Experience, set for early December in Las Vegas, have started trickling out information about its education sessions and the speakers and panelists who’ll get in front of mikes.
The sessions, as you might expect, tick a lot of hot topic boxes like AI and retail media networks. The sessions being previewed include:
- A Beautiful (and Meaningful) Future of Data Visualizations
- DOOH for Performance Marketing
- The In-Store Paid Media Challenge: An outside-in view from the retailer/advertiser perspective and what to do about it
- Balancing Physical Design and AV Integration to Create Memorable Experiences
- Creating Sensory Filled Brand Experiences
- Leveraging Generative AI for Enhanced User Experience in Digital Signage: A case study with The Museum of Flight
- Navigating the Complexities of Digital Signage
- Digital Experiences That Deliver a First-Class Passenger Journey
- Test and Learn: Improving Corporate Digital Signage
It looks good. Some of the speakers/panelists are familiar faces, but I like that people have been lined up from some good creative agencies and interesting venues.
You can look at the full schedule here. The dates for DSE had to be juggled to create some time distance from the F1 race in November, which will be fun to watch on TV but will likely be hellish for people in Las Vegas who don’t follow auto racing and are just trying to get around.
The 16:9 Mixer will be on the Sunday night, so I’ll be be getting there, groan, on Saturday.
